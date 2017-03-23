Four Shawnee-area swim teams begin season at Lady Indians 50’s Sprint Invitational

— The Mill Valley, De Soto, Shawnee Mission North and SM Northwest girls swim teams all kicked off their respective seasons with the Lady Indians 50's Sprint Invitational on Wednesday at SM North.

Mill Valley led the Shawnee-area schools by placing second with 450 points. The Jaguars finished 48 points behind champion St. Thomas Aquinas.

Cadee Morris, Kayla Teasley, Jazlynn Schwegman and Allison Godfrey set the tone in the first event for the Jaguars by winning the 200-yard medley relay with a time of 2:02.91. Schwegman, a junior, was the only non-freshman on the Jaguars' relay.

Godfrey earned an individual first-place finish as well in the 50-yard butterfly after posting a time of 30.34.

De Soto finished two spots behind Mill Valley in fourth place with 228 points. Senior Gabrielle Mallozzi paced the Wildcats with third-place finishes in the 50-yard freestyle (26.73) and 100-yard backstroke (1:11.06).

The host Indians of SM North came in fifth with 205.5 points. Junior Joely Merriman won the 50-yard freestyle with a time of 25.15. Merriman was joined by sophomore Brooke Howard, senior Tessa Poterbin and junior Eliza Roubinek in the 400-yard freestyle relay, which the Indians took third in with a time of 4:06.58.

Northwest rounded out the Shawnee-area teams with a seventh-place finish, and scored 142 points. Junior Piper Schuerman highlighted the meet for the Cougars by winning the 100-yard backstroke after clocking in at 1:08.19.