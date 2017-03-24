Baseball roundup: Maranatha sweeps Washington; SJA, SMN drop season openers

— The Maranatha Christian Academy baseball team moved back to the .500 mark after earning a doubleheader sweep of Washington on Thursday.

The Eagles (2-2) won Game 1, 12-6, before rallying for a 9-8 comeback victory in Game 2.

In Game 1, Nate Burdette and Greyson Wiley both went 2-for-3 with an RBI and two walks to pace the Eagles. The Eagles showed plenty of plate discipline by drawing 12 bases on balls.

Burdette also picked up the win on the mound after allowing six runs on five hits over 5 2/3 innings. The Maranatha freshman struck out five and walked three.

The bats came alive late for the Eagles in Game 2 to compete the sweep. The Eagles were trailing, 6-3, after five innings, but plated six runs in the top of the sixth to take the lead. Washington answered with two runs in the home half of the sixth, but it was not enough to push past Maranatha.

Wiley led the Eagles offensively with two hits and four RBIs. The Maranatha catcher drew a walk with the bases loaded to give the Eagles the lead for good in the sixth.

Freshman Jordan Linderer earned the victory for the Eagles after going 5 1/3 innings. The Eagles didn't do Linderer any favors behind him by committing six errors, but he limited the damage by striking out 10 and walking none. Logan Gourley notched three more strikeouts in 1 2/3 innings to get the save.

Maranatha will be back in action on Thursday against University Academy Charter.

St. James drops season opener to SM East

St. James Academy faced a tough test in its season opener on Thursday against defending Class 6A state champion Shawnee Mission East, and went on to fall to the Lancers, 8-4.

The Thunder led the Lancers, 4-2, after four innings, but SM East pushed three runs across the plate in the fifth and sixth innings to upend St. James.

After Hunter Cashero hit an RBI single to tie the game at 2-2 in the bottom of the fourth, St. James senior Davis Ernsdorff smashed a 2-run homer to put the Thunder in front.

Ernsdorff was tagged with the loss, though, after giving up six runs in two innings of relief.

The Thunder will try to get in the win column at 4:30 p.m. today against Blue Valley North.

SM North falls to Gardner-Edgerton

GARDNER — Shawnee Mission North grabbed an early three-run lead in its season opener against Gardner-Edgerton, but it was short-lived in a 19-6 run-rule loss in five innings.

Adrian Garcia hit a bases-clearing double to spark the Indians in the top of the first, but it was all Blazers after that.

Gardner-Edgerton got one run back in the home half of the first before putting up a 10-spot in the second.

Brad Barr also went 2-for-2 with an RBI and run scored for the Indians.

North will take the field again at 4:30 p.m. Thursday against Leavenworth.