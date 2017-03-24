SMNW tennis falls to BV North in season opener

After losing a loaded senior class that included 2016 Sunflower League doubles champions Reagan Walsh and Tyler Garland, the Shawnee Mission Northwest tennis team embarked on its 2017 campaign on Thursday against Blue Valley North.

While the Cougars lost their season opener to the Mustangs, there were a few bright spots from the new-look SM Northwest squad.

Sophomore Henry Tomasic outlasted BV North's Dylan Emert in a tiebreaker, 8-7 (7-5), at No. 5 singles.

In doubles actions, juniors Cameron Akagi and Pierce Mitts won 8-6 over BV North's Matt Sheridan and Noah Scanlon.

The next match for the Cougars will be at 3:30 p.m. Wednesday against Olathe North.