Cougars claw past BV North for 2-1 victory

— Shawnee Mission Northwest senior goalkeeper Courtney Jones told her teammates after Friday's 2-1 comeback win over Blue Valley North at the Shawnee Mission Soccer Complex that she has never been more proud of them.

Jones, a four-year varsity goalie, saw the Cougars grow up before her own eyes, as they made some key second-half adjustments to earn their first victory of the season.

"It just shows our dedication and our effort toward each other on the team because it shows that we're listening and we're trying to make the play faster and quicker and make sure that we don't make mistakes on the back line," Jones said.

For the first 50 minutes of Friday's match, BV North forward Neha Igwe was getting the better of the Cougars' inexperienced back line. After two near scoring chances, Igwe finally found the back of the net with 34:52 remaining to break the scoreless tie. Jones had the ball corralled, but Igwe was able to knock the ball free without getting whistled for a foul or a yellow card.

While Igwe's speed proved to be a problem for the Cougars, SM Northwest showed that it had some of its own in the final 30 minutes. Northwest junior forward Megan Nugent pulled the Cougars even just six minutes later when she beat a couple of Mustang defenders to a long ball sent near the top of the box from senior Kara Knapp.

"It gave us a lot of confidence to still stay in the game," Nugent said. "It was really good for us."

While Nugent is one of the Cougars' more experienced players after logging significant varsity minutes last year, the game-winner came from sophomore Emily Arrocha with 16:47 to play.

Arrocha subbed in in the second half after playing the majority of the junior varsity match, but still had enough speed to out-run a couple of defenders and score in the same fashion as Nugent from the top of the 18-yard box.

"I just saw the ball coming across and I just thought, 'Why not get to the middle?'" Arrocha said. "I just ran as hard as I could to get to it and get a foot on it."

The Cougars got all they wanted from Igwe and BV North over the finally 15 minutes, but the SM Northwest back line tightened up to fend off the Mustangs. Igwe had a couple of final chances, but she had to work much harder for them while being marked by multiple defenders.

Knapp is the only starting defender to return from last year's squad, and she missed a majority of the season with a foot injury. Jones was pleased with how her back line stepped up in crunch time, especially with not having been in too many situations like that before.

"I definitely think that Emily Sanders is one that has definitely stepped up. She's my center defender, and she is definitely opening her mouth up, and also Hannah Hill," Jones said. "She is really strong on the back line and really knows how to keep calm, cool and collected so she's really helping out, too."

With only being two games into the season, SM Northwest coach Todd Boren is still mixing and matching some combinations on the back line. Boren was happy to see senior Sydney Gerfen make the most of her minutes during the Cougars' final series of defensive stands as well.

"Sydney Gerfen came in in the second half and just did awesome and provided a calming presence for us and some organization," Boren said. "She stepped up and really did a fine job for us."

The Cougars (1-0-1) have been paying close attention to how some of the other teams in the Kansas City area have played in the first week of the season, and that made them feel much better about their win over the Mustangs, too. While the Cougars were coming off of a 1-1 tie against De Soto on Wednesday, the Mustangs had rolled to a 5-0 victory over defending Class 6A state champion SM West.

"My girls figured out a way to get it done," Boren said. "They battled, they fought for an entire 80 minutes and dug in and won the game. As coaches, we're really proud of that."

Northwest will return to the pitch against SM North at 7 p.m. Tuesday at the Shawnee Mission Soccer Complex.