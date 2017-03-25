Dog park parking lot closes for replacement

The western parking lot at the Shawnee Mission Park Dog Off-Leash Area will be closed to the public beginning in mid-March as the lot is replaced and expanded.

The off-leash area itself is not closing at this time, and the closer eastern parking lot will remain open, although parking will be extremely limited during this project, which could take up to 180 days to complete.

A temporary driveway will allow patrons to access the off-leash parking lot from the western edge of the eastern lot.

When completed, the existing western parking lot’s 32 parking spaces will be replaced with a double-wide 68-space lot that will be expanded to the west and include handicapped parking spaces compliant with the Americans with Disabilities Act.