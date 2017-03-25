Ripp brothers help Thunder roll to victory over BV North

The St. James Academy baseball team won it's first Eastern Kansas League match-up against Blue Valley North, 5-2, by making key plays in each facet of the game on Friday at the Mid America Sports Complex.

The Thunder (1-1) set the tone on the mound with the pitching of Derek Ripp, who tossed four no-hit in his season debut. Ripp struggled to find his command while facing the first few batters, but cruised for the rest of his outing.

Blue Valley North leadoff hitter Tyler Spangler was hit by a pitch, and Brennan Masterson worked a bases on balls to put two with no one out in the first against the Thunder. Ripp turned the inning around, though, when he got Jack Brimacombe hit a ground ball to St. James shortstop Spencer Kaifes, and he turned it into a 6-4-3 double play.

"After that double play, it was a little bit more relaxing to get that third out," Ripp said. "That was a good play by Spencer."

Ripp walked BV North cleanup hitter Alex Buffo to put runners on the corners with two outs, but struck out Alex Buffo to come out of the inning unscathed. Buffo was the last Mustang to reach against Ripp, as the Arkansas signee struck out six in his four frames.

"The fastball was working. With two strikes, I was getting them on the high fastball or the outside fastball," Ripp said. "Then I was working the curveball in in the second inning or so."

The St. James senior then moved over to his natural position at first base to give way to his younger brother, Blake Ripp. The Mustangs were miffed by the younger Ripp brother as well, as Blake struck out the side in the fifth.

"It's awesome because up until this point we've waited our entire lives to play together," Blake Ripp said. "It's great to be able to pitch on the same mound and shut them down. It felt great."

The Mustangs finally broke through for their first hit in the top of the sixth when Michael Picollo hit a dribbler down the third-base line for an infield single. Picollo moved to second with two outs on a fielder's choice, but was unable to score because of another sparkling defensive play from Kaifes. Brimacombe hit a line drive that appeared to be destined for the left-field gap until Kaifes lunged to his to make a diving catch to end the inning.

"We'll take our chances if they hit it to Spencer every time," St. James coach Brian Bucklin said. "He's done a good job for us for a while now."

Kaifes also contributed to the Thunder's balanced offensive attack with a double and a run scored. All of the Thunder starters had at least one hit, as St. James scored single runs in the second, third, fourth, fifth and sixth innings.

Davis Ernsdorff led the Thunder at the plate by going 2-for-3 with an RBI.

The speed of St. James played a big factor in its offensive success as well. Zac Storm manufactured the Thunder's final run after stealing second and third before scoring on a wild pitch.

Missouri signee Jake Owens also showed off his wheels by scoring from first base on an RBI single to right from Nick Modrcin.

"We've always been aggressive on the bases and trying to get that extra bag when we can. Jake, he runs as well as anybody," Bucklin said. "The guy is bumbling it out there and we got one there. That's kind of what we do. We work on it, we practice it, we talk about it and we did a good job tonight."

The Thunder took their 5-0 lead into the seventh, but were unable to secure the shutout after the Mustangs strung together three singles and a walk for their two runs. The Mustangs were able to knock Blake Ripp out of the game with one out in the seventh, but Cory Roshau came on for the final two outs to put away BV North.

"I told them out there that that's our first ever win in the Eastern Kansas League," Bucklin said. "We're going to see good teams day-in and day-out. If they come in and work hard and get after it, we can be a pretty good baseball team."

St. James will be back in action against BV West. at 5 p.m. Tuesday at the Mid America Sports Complex.