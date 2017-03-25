Archive for Saturday, March 25, 2017
Sharon Lane Health Services presented with PEAK 2.0 Award
March 25, 2017
The Kansas Department for Aging and Disability Services Secretary recently presented a Shawnee adult care facility with an achievement award.
Sharon Lane Health Services, 10315 Johnson Drive, received a Promoting Excellent Alternatives in Kansas Nursing Homes (PEAK) award for providing person-centered care for its residents.
The awards are issued annually to homes that accomplish significant improvements toward person-centered care in the targeted areas of resident choice, staff empowerment, home environment and meaningful life.
