Archive for Saturday, March 25, 2017

Sharon Lane Health Services presented with PEAK 2.0 Award

By Staff Report

March 25, 2017

The Kansas Department for Aging and Disability Services Secretary recently presented a Shawnee adult care facility with an achievement award.

Sharon Lane Health Services, 10315 Johnson Drive, received a Promoting Excellent Alternatives in Kansas Nursing Homes (PEAK) award for providing person-centered care for its residents.

The awards are issued annually to homes that accomplish significant improvements toward person-centered care in the targeted areas of resident choice, staff empowerment, home environment and meaningful life.

More like this story

Comments

Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.

Sign in to comment