St. Joseph Catholic Church to host blood drive Monday

St. Joseph Catholic Church, in conjunction with Community Blood Center, will host a blood drive from 1-7 p.m. Monday at the Knights of Columbus Hall, 11221 Johnson Drive. Donors should use the west entrance when coming to give blood.

Those wishing to donate can schedule an appointment by visiting savealifenow.org and using Sponsor Code stjosephcatholic.



Walk-in donors are welcome.

For more information contact Virginia Wiedel at 913-268-3874.