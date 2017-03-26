Cougars second, Indians fourth at SMSD swim and dive meet

Shawnee Mission Northwest senior Hailey Brull was in mid-season form as she won the 100-yard butterfly to help the Cougars take second at the SMSD swim and dive meet on Saturday, and she did so without feeling as comfortable as she normally does in her home pool.

Brull won the 100 fly by more than six seconds after clocking in at 58.61, but it wasn't as easy for her as it looked.

"Everybody did so good, and I'm really happy with only a two-second add to my best ever," Brull said. "The pool is really hot, so I think with the conditions, everybody did awesome and I'm happy with our swims."

While Brull did not appear to be affected be the temperature of the water, she broke down the differences that she and other swimmers feel between a warm and cold pool.

"In a warm pool you can definitely feel the lactic acid a lot quicker and you feel a lot slower," Brull said. "A cold pool will help the overall atmosphere be colder, so then the chlorine level isn't as high. It just helps in general (for the water to be colder)."

Along with being pleased about only finishing two seconds off of her personal-best time in the 100 fly, Brull was happy to see how her teammates performed in the difficult conditions. Bailey Cavin stepped up to finish as the runner-up in the 50-yard freestyle with a time of 27.69 despite swimming in the next to last heat. Cavin and Brull also helped all three of the Cougars' relays take third place.

"We can only go up from here," Brull said. "I don't think it could have gone any better."

Carlee Dubbert and Haley Nunnink joined Brull and Cavin in the 200-yard medley relay to kick off the meet. Dubbert and Cassie Brogan helped round out the 200-yard freestyle relay, while Catie Wood and Skylar Brogan were the final two piece on SM Northwest's 400-yard freestyle relay.

The Cougars also received a third-place from from Celeste Gordon in the 1-meter diving competition, which took place before all of the swimming events.

Merriman leads SM North to fourth

Shawnee Mission North junior Joely Merriman had the most dominant individual performance of the district meet after winning the 100-yard freestyle and the 100-yard backstroke.

Merriman had already had a full day of swimming after getting a practice in before the meet, but she did not have any problems with winning her two events. The SM North junior won the freestyle by nearly a second and a half after clocking in at 54.07, and then beat the field by five and a half seconds in the backstroke after finishing with a time of 59.61.

The best relay of the day for the Indians was the 200 freestyle. Merriman anchored SM North to a fourth-place finish after Brooke Howard, Greta Berg and Tessa Poterbin swam the first three legs.

Shawnee Mission East won the district meet, and SM South and SM West finished in third and fifth, respectively, to round out how the five SMSD schools faired.