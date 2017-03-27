Emergency repair work causes road closure near Shawnee Mission Medical Center

An emergency drainage slope issue is forcing a road closure near Shawnee Mission Medical Center.

Frontage Road along northbound I-35, from Shawnee Mission Medical Center Driveway to 74th Street, is closed from now until late April or early May, weather permitting.

A pipe junction has been damaged and water is now eroding the earth away at a rapid rate due to recent rains.

Access on Frontage Road must be closed to keep the shoulder slope from shifting due to weight of vehicles traveling on it, as Kansas Department of Transportation (KDOT) workers repair the structural issue.

Drivers must use alternate routes via Antioch Road until all necessary repair work can be completed.

Traffic will be guided through the project work zone via cones, barricades and signage.