Johnson County Library hosts YA author Jason Reynolds
March 27, 2017
Young adult author Jason Reynolds will be visiting the Central Resource Library, 9875 W. 87th Street, Overland Park, from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. on March 30.
The event is free and open to the public.
Reynolds is the author of critically acclaimed “When I Was the Greatest.”
He was also the Coretta Scott King/John Steptoe award winner for New Talent.
He was honored with the Coretta Scott King award for “Boy in the Black Suit” and “All American Boys” (co-written with Brendan Kiely) and “As Brave as You,” his middle grade debut.
He hails from Brooklyn, New York.
You can find his ramblings at www.jasonwritesbooks.com.
