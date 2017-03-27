Johnson County Library hosts YA author Jason Reynolds

Young adult author Jason Reynolds will be visiting the Central Resource Library, 9875 W. 87th Street, Overland Park, from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. on March 30.

The event is free and open to the public.

Reynolds is the author of critically acclaimed “When I Was the Greatest.”

He was also the Coretta Scott King/John Steptoe award winner for New Talent.

He was honored with the Coretta Scott King award for “Boy in the Black Suit” and “All American Boys” (co-written with Brendan Kiely) and “As Brave as You,” his middle grade debut.

He hails from Brooklyn, New York.

You can find his ramblings at www.jasonwritesbooks.com.