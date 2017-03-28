Area basketball players earn all-state honors, invited to All-Star games

Three Shawnee-area basketball players were selected as all-state honorable mentions by the Kansas Basketball Coaches Association on Monday.

St. James Academy senior Zach Thornhill and De Soto junior Mariah Grizzle received the honor in the 5A classification, and Shawnee Mission North senior Danny Bradley was the lone area 6A player to earn the distinction.

Thornhill was also invited to play in the KBCA All-Star game on June 24 in Salina. The Nebraska-Omaha signee was also nominated to play in the Greater Kansas City Basketball Coaches Association All-Star games, which will take place Friday at Shawnee Mission South.

Fellow St. James senior Will Mckee and De Soto senior Julia Johnson were also selected to play for the Kansas squad in the 20th annual GKCBCA All-Star games.

Johnson will play in the girls game at 6 p.m. before Thornhill and Mckee take the court for the boys game at 7:30 p.m.