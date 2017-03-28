Shawnee police respond to report of suspicious person near middle school

The Shawnee Police Department is temporarily increasing officer presence after someone reported a suspicious person walking the trails by Monticello Trails Middle School and Gamblin Park.

Police Chief Rob Moser stated in a press release that at 6:30 a.m. today, a citizen noticed a subject walking in the area wearing gloves and a black mask, grunting and acting strange.

After a brief encounter between the two, which may have included the subject chasing the reporting party, the reporting party called the police and officers responded.

The area was checked but officers did not find anyone suspicious.



The schools in the area are aware of the reported incident, and reports of the incident have circulated on social media sites in the neighborhoods, he said.

"The police department has increased their presence in the area for the remainder of today, to include specific patrols by Monticello Trails Middle School and Gamblin Park as schools let out," Moser stated. "We will also have officers in the area tomorrow morning during the same time period today's incident was reported."