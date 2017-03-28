St. James golf fifth, Mill Valley eighth at BVNW Invitational

— St. James Academy senior Will Wilk made some drastic changes to his swing in the offseason, and for the majority of his round at the Blue Valley Northwest Invitational on Monday at the Nicklaus Golf Club at LionsGate, he saw them pay off.

Wilk was 1-over par through 14 holes, but shot 4-over for the final four to finish with a round of 77. The St. James senior had mixed emotions after finishing in a four-way tie for ninth place.

"Through 14 holes, it went really well, but the last four, I felt like I got a little tired and I just started hitting bad shots. Really everything just went downhill," Wilk said. "I just started missing fairways, I started missing greens and I wasn't really putting too well all day so that didn't help. I got a bitter taste in my mouth because I played the last four holes at 4-over when I felt I could have made a run with a reachable par-5 and a drivable par-4."

The swing changes that Wilk has made were most evident on the par-4s and par-5s, as he's added some distance to his drives since last season. As Wilk continues to build up his stamina, he believes plenty of good things could be in store for his senior campaign.

"I've been working on impact and keeping my wrists coming through and extending the club (by) kind of bulging my wrists," Wilk said. "The ball travels a lot further. I had a lot of wedges into the par-4s and my wedge shots were mainly good. I only had one that I kind of just flubbed."

Wilk helped the Thunder to a fifth-place finish at the BVNW Invitational, which doubled as the first leg of the Eastern Kansas League tournament. Grant Eaton finished just one stroke back of Wilk after a round of 78 to end up in a tie for 13th.

Connor Plattner (T-30th, 84), Frankie Failoni (T-33th, 85), Jordan Kils (T-42nd, 89) and Matt Surface (T-49th, 98) rounded out the golfers who competed for St. James in the Thunder's first tournament of the season.

"I feel like we definitely could do a lot better, but it's not that bad of a start. It's the best start in the last three years being here with the team," Wilk said. "I feel like we have potential and that we could make a run at state."

Moore leads Mill Valley to eighth

Mill Valley sophomore Tanner Moore hasn't been able to spend much time on the golf course since the end of last season after starting in the secondary of the Jaguars' Class 5A state championship football team and being one of the top outside shooters for the Mill Valley basketball team.

Moore didn't miss a beat, though, in his first tournament of the season, as he topped his season-best from last year by three strokes with a round of 81. The Mill Valley sophomore finished in a four-way tie for 20th place.

"I haven't really had much of an offseason or anytime to squeeze golf in … lots of football, lots of basketball," Moore said. "It's really encouraging. It just feels really nice. Everything was just clicking today."

Moore felt good about his tee shots and short game, especially with some wet course conditions after rainfall on Sunday night and Monday morning.

Jack Matchette (T-30th, 84), Blake Aerni (T-39th, 88), Nick Davie and Kyle Bonnstetter (T-44th, 93) and Jack Roush (47th, 96) followed Moore to help the Jaguars to an eight-place finish.

Blue Valley North won the tournament by 14 strokes over St. Thomas Aquinas. Jack Lee (70), Davis Cooper (71) and Ryan Bender (73) swept the top three places for the Mustangs.