Baseball roundup: Mill Valley, De Soto win season openers

— Mill Valley ace Dawson Cantwell threw six shutout innings to lead the Jaguars to a 6-2 win over Gardner-Edgerton in their season opener on Tuesday.

Cantwell limited the Blazers to four hits and three walks, and struck out four.

Brady Garrison paced the Jaguars at the plate by going 3-for-4 with an RBI. Cantwell, Will Morris, Ethan Judd each collected two hits apiece.

The Jaguars will host Basehor-Linwood at 4 p.m. Thursday.

De Soto tops Shawnee Heights

De Soto started its season off with a 3-1 win over Shawnee Heights.

The Wildcats will try to keep rolling against Baldwin at 6:30 p.m. Thursday at 3&2 West.

Paola hands SMNW first loss

Shawnee Mission Northwest could not overcome four errors in a 7-4 loss to Paola.

Paola jumped on SM Northwest early with a five-run second inning.

The Cougars (1-1) clawed back with one run in the fourth and three in the fifth, but Paola added two insurance runs in the sixth to secure the victory.

Javier Pena went 2-for-4 with an RBI and two stolen bases to lead the Cougars.

The Cougars will travel to Free State for the second time in six days when they take on the Firebirds at 5:30 p.m. Thursday. Northwest topped Free State, 4-3, on Friday.

Leavenworth blanks SM North

Shawnee Mission North could not get its offense going in a 4-0 loss to Leavenworth.

Adrian Garcia, Tanner Willmon and Travis Hensley had a hit apiece for SM North.

Jackson Drakulich limited Leavenworth to two runs in five innings, but took the loss.

The Indians (0-2) will go for their first win at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday against SM Northwest at 3&2.

St. James/BV West postponed

The start of St. James' busy week against Blue Valley West was delayed after the Thunder's scheduled game against the Jaguars on Tuesday was postponed to 5 p.m. Thursday at the Mid America Sports Complex.

The Thunder (1-1) and Jaguars are also scheduled to play at 6 p.m. Friday at the Blue Valley District Activities Complex.