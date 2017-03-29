Country band Lonestar to perform at JCCC this spring

Nominated for a 2017 People’s Choice Award for favorite country group, Lonestar visits Yardley Hall at Johnson County Community College, at 8 p.m. on May 6.

The four-member band will perform songs from “Never Enders,” its recently released tenth album, as well as top-of-the-chart favorites, including the group’s crossover song “Amazed.”

For more than 20 years, band members Richie McDonald (lead vocals), Michael Britt (lead guitar and backup vocals), Keech Rainwater (drums) and Dean Sams (keyboards and backup vocals) have mixed artful craft and the poetry of plain speech.

Since the group’s national launch in 1995, Lonestar has achieved 10 No. 1 country hits.

Besides the recent People’s Choice nomination, the band’s awards include a 1999 ACM Single of the Year for “Amazed” and the 2001 CMA Vocal Group of the Year.

The Guardian in London proclaimed the group members as exemplars of the “country’s greatest strength: picture-painting, story-based, tear-your-heart-out lyrics that are the most direct and lucid in popular music.”

Tickets for Lonestar’s live performance at Yardley Hall are available for purchase online at jccc.edu/Lonestar or through the Carlsen Center box office at 913-469-4445.

All proceeds for this event go to JCCC scholarships and educational programs. No discounts apply.

For more information about JCCC scholarships or educational programs, visit jccc.edu.