Free soil testing offered this weekend

Free soil testing is being offered this weekend at Kansas City area Westlake Ace Hardware stores.

On Saturday and Sunday, homeowners can take the guesswork out of fertilizing this spring by having their garden or lawn soil tested.

Just obtain three tablespoon-sized soil samples from different areas of your yard or garden, digging down approximately one to two inches below the surface and bring it into your local Westlake for a free diagnosis and recommendations.

Make sure the samples are in a bag.

The Shawnee Westlake Ace Hardware store, 12230 W. 63rd St., is holding its soil testing from 9 a.m. to noon on Saturday.

For other testing sites and times at other Kansas City area stores, visit www.westlakehardware.com/soiltesting.