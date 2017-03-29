Kansas art competition highlights youth justice

To commemorate the closing of the Larned Youth Prison and to celebrate Youth Art Month, Kansans United for Youth Justice launched an art competition to raise awareness of juvenile justice reform.

The competition will feature original submissions in a variety of media from youth ages 10-22, who are asked to portray the theme of Youth Justice and a world where none of their peers are thrown behind bars.

Winners in three age categories (10-13, 14-17, and 18-22) will be announced on April 24.

Artwork will be judged on the following criteria: creativity, artistic merit, portrayal of the “youth justice” theme, and student artist statement.

The deadline to submit entries is April 14.

To submit an entry, applicants should email photos of their submission (or, in the case of written or spoken art, email a copy or file of the piece) to Art@KansasAppleseed.org, along with artist statement of no more than 250 words, name, age, and contact information.

The panel of judges will review the submissions to determine finalists and top-prize winners who will then be invited to display their work. More information on the competition can be found a kansasappleseed.org/youthart.html.