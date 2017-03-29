Rotary Club announces STEM scholarship

The Rotary Club of Shawnee is offering its second annual $1,000 Dan Cook Memorial STEM Scholarship to high school seniors who live in Shawnee or attend a high school in Shawnee.

Applicants should be committed to pursuing a higher education in a science, technology, engineering, or mathematics career field.

The scholarship honors the rotary club’s past president, Dan Cook, a civil engineer who helped form Level 4 Engineering, LLC. He was also vice president and project manager at Riverside Infrastructure Consulting out of Riverside, Mo. He was a member of the International Association of Civil Engineering, and the American Society of Civil Engineers.



For an application, go to shawneerotary.org.

If you have questions, send an e-mail to bnielsen@fsmlawfirm.com.

The application deadline is April 21.