Soccer roundup: SJA, SMNW, DHS, MCA, MV all pick up wins

— The St. James Academy girls soccer team defeated St. Teresa's (Mo.) in penalty kicks in its first game of the Bob Durig MO-KAN Challenge, which also served as the season opener for the Thunder.

After the Thunder and Stars were tied at 2-2 at the end of regulation, St. James edged St. Teresa's, 5-4, in penalty kicks. St. Teresa's was ranked No. 14 in the USA Today Sports Super 25 Poll.

Juli Schaefer and Kelly Kleekamp scored for the Thunder in regulation. Kleekamp, Caylee Thornhill, Kerry Devine, Karissa Duker and Michaela Weist found the back of the net for St. James in penalty kicks.

Thunder goalkeeper Emily Miller helped put away the Stars with three saves in penalty kicks.

The Thunder will play in the MO-KAN Challenge semifinals against Lee's Summit North at 3:30 p.m.

Shawnee Mission Northwest 6, SM North 0

Shawnee Mission Northwest pulled away from SM North in the second half for a 6-0 victory at the Shawnee Mission Soccer Complex.

The Cougars led 1-0 at halftime after a goal from Caroline Sanders that was assisted by Ashley Ard.

Ard started off the scoring for the Cougars in the second half after connecting on a cross from Megan Nugent. The Evangel commit found the back of the net twice in the second half.

Brooke Haley also had a two-goal game for the Cougars, and now has three goals through three games.

Adriana Bobki scored the sixth and final goal with eight minutes to play.

Courtney Jones earned the shutout in goal for the Cougars, as they improved to 2-0-1.

The Cougars will look to remain unbeaten at 7 p.m. Thursday when they travel to Blue Valley.

After starting out the season with a 5-1 win over Maranatha Christian Academy, the Indians fell to 1-1 on the season. The Indians will try to bounce back against at 7 p.m. Thursday when they host SM East.

De Soto 3, Louisburg 1

De Soto is still unbeaten through three games after earning a 3-1 victory over Louisburg.

Tanith Beal, Macey Harrington and Jasmin Diaz scored for the Wildcats, who improved to 2-0-1 on the season.

It was the second straight three-goal game for the Wildcats, as they beat Gardner-Edgerton, 3-0, on Friday. Beal, Diaz and Caitlin Walton put the ball between the pipes for the Wildcats.

The Wildcats will play at 6 p.m. tonight when they host Basehor-Linwood.

Maranatha 2, Tonganoxie 0

Maranatha shut out Tonganoxie, 2-0, in its home opener to garner its first win of the season.

Kayla Crowder scored for the second straight game, and Elizabeth Goodman tallied her first goal of the season to lead the Eagles.

Anita Eckhardt recorded the shutout in goal for the Eagles.

Maranatha (1-1) will take on Bishop Seabury at 4:30 p.m. Thursday in Lawrence.

Mill Valley 2, Gardner-Edgerton 0

GARDNER — Mill Valley began its quest of a return trip to the Class 5A state tournament with a 2-0 win over Gardner-Edgerton.

Haley Freeman and Cori Carver scored for the Jaguars, while Grace Goetsch recorded the shutout.

Mill Valley (1-0) will play Olathe North at 7 p.m. tonight at the Olathe District Activities Complex.