Softball roundup: De Soto splits doubleheader with Bonner Springs

— The De Soto softball team split its season-opening doubleheader against Bonner Springs on Tuesday — losing Game 1, 13-0, and winning Game 2, 12-7.

The Wildcats were held to one hit — a single from Rachel Hopkins — in Game 1, but the offense came alive in the nightcap. De Soto broke through with a nine-run top of the third inning and never looked back in Game 2.

Payton Faddis, Jordan Diehl, Aly Turner and Emma Plake all had two RBIs apiece, while Hannah Knight paced the Wildcats with three hits.

Kelsey Beary tossed a complete game for De Soto — giving up seven runs on 16 hits while walking two and striking out one.

Bonner Springs scored two runs in the third and another in the fifth, but De Soto got all three runs back in the top of the sixth. The Braves rallied for four runs in the bottom of the seventh, but it was too little, too late.

De Soto will play Baldwin at 4:30 p.m. Thursday at 3&2 West for first game of doubleheader.

SMNW falls to Olathe East, Olathe South

Shawnee Mission Northwest was unable to get in the scoreboard in its first two games of the season, as the Cougars fell to Olathe East, 14-0, and Olathe South, 9-0, at the Shawnee Mission District Complex.

The Cougars collected three hits in each contest. Makenzie Cooper went 2-for-3 against Olathe South.

Northwest will take the field again at 5:30 p.m. Thursday at Leavenworth.

SM North falls to Olathe Northwest, Olathe North

Shawnee Mission North dropped its first games of the season to Olathe Northwest, 20-0, and Olathe North, 15-1.

The Indians struck first against Olathe North with an RBI double from Izabel Meza in the bottom of the first to drive in Cadence Ashlock.

Olathe North seized control with six runs in the second and eight more in the third.

Hannah Redick had the only hit for the Indians against Olathe Northwest.

The Indians will take on SM East for a doubleheader at 4:15 p.m. Thursday at the Shawnee Mission Softball Complex.

Mill Valley season opener postponed

Mill Valley's season opener against Gardner-Edgerton was postponed due to wet field conditions. The doubleheader has been rescheduled for Wednesday, April 20.