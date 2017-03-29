Weathers brothers ask for release from Miami (Ohio)

Former Shawnee Mission North boys basketball standouts Michael and Marcus Weathers both announced via Twitter that they have asked for their respective releases from Miami (Ohio), and will look to transfer to another school(s).

Michael Weathers was named the Mid-American Conference Freshman of the Year after averaging 16.7 points, 4.8 assists, 4.2 rebounds, 1.9 steals and 1.4 blocks per game with the RedHawks. The 6-foot-2 guard led Miami in each category except for rebounds.

"I wanna thank Miami University for the opportunity that they gave me to come right in and play as a freshman," Michael Weathers said via Twitter. "I've learned a lot from game to game and can't thank them enough but I've decided to ask for my release and will to explore other schools."

Marcus Weathers was third on the team in scoring (9.7 points per game) and third in rebounding (6.0 boards per game) in his freshman campaign.

"First and foremost I want to thank god for blessing me with the opportunity to play Division I basketball and also Miami University for allowing me to come in right away and play," Marcus Weathers said via Twitter. "After talking to my family I have decided to to ask for my release and explore other schools."

Should the Weathers brothers transfer outside of the MAC, they will have to sit out next season per NCAA rules before becoming eligible to play again for the 2017-18 school year.

The Weathers brothers led SM North to a Class 6A state championship in the 2015-16 season.