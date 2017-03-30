St. James soccer falls Lee’s Summit North in MO-KAN Challenge semifinals

— One day removed from a thrilling win in penalty kicks over nationally-ranked St. Teresa's Academy (Mo.) to open the Bob Durig MO-KAN Challenge, the St. James Academy girls soccer team was dealt its first loss of the season on Wednesday after falling to Lee's Summit North (Mo.), 4-0, at St. Thomas Aquinas.

The Broncos struck first just two minutes in when Alexis Mitchell pushed the ball past St. James goalkeeper Emily Miller. Lee's Summit North extended its lead to 3-0 by halftime with goals from Kaylie Rock in the 23rd minute and Cara Panarisi in the 27th.

Keelie Fothergill scored the final goal for the Broncos in the 44th minute, and the match went on to be called with 13:34 remaining due to lightning in the area.

While LS North had Tuesday night off after defeating Blue Valley Northwest, 4-0, on Monday, St. James coach Mark Twellman did not blame the loss on the Broncos' extra night of rest.

"I think we were a little bit tired, but there is no reason to make an excuse," Twellman said. "They're a really good team, and they showed it today. We could have played better. Our first touch was hurting us a little bit, but I think we had some tired legs."

The Thunder (1-1) will round out the tournament in the third-place game at 1 p.m. Saturday against the loser of St. Thomas Aquinas and Notre Dame de Sion. Aquinas and Sion will play at 5 p.m. Thursday after being postponed on Wednesday.

Although the loss to LS North was disappointing for Twellman's squad, the St. James coach has been pleased with the Thunder's effort through their first two matches.

The Thunder advanced to the winner's side of the bracket after defeating St. Teresa's 3-2 (4-3 in six rounds of penalty kicks). Miller came up with three saves in the penalty kicks, and was stellar throughout the match according to Twellman.

"She was our woman of the match," said Twellman of Miller. "She had several saves in the game, and then saved three in the penalties to help us out."

Along with Miller's three saves, Caylee Thornhill, Kerry Devine, Karissa Duker and Michaela Weist made their penalty kicks to clinch the victory over the Stars. Kelly Kleekamp and Julie Schaefer scored the two goals for the Thunder in regulation.

"(Tuesday) night was a good game. Tough team to start against. I think we held our shape really well defensively," Twellman said. "The second half especially, we survived their attack and find a way to hold on. We found a goal late in the second half, and took them into PKs. Any team could have won that game."

The MO-KAN Challenge is serving as an even tougher challenge than usual for the Thunder with Miller, Mary Kate Krebs and Jessica Oberrieder being the lone seniors.

"We have a young team with a lot of firepower up top, so we're hoping that we can get everybody going by the end of the year to do some damage," Twellman said.

Twellman is calling upon some of the talented younger players like Thornhill and Weist to step up into leadership roles. Thornhill is a sophomore who has committed to Kansas State, and Weist is a junior who plans to continue her soccer career at Creighton.

"I hope that it's their work rate and their attitude at practice that they're able to pass on to all of the other players," Twellman said. "That becomes a huge difference between a D1 player and any other player with the level of fitness and work ethic they have on the field and at practice."