Track and field roundup: Mill Valley, St. James girls start season with wins

The Mill Valley and St. James girls track and field teams had a fast start to the season, as they won their respective first meets.

The Thunder opened their season on Monday at the Lansing quad, and won the meet with 191.6 points.

Emma Gossman led St. James with victories in the 100 and 200-meter dashes, as well as the long jump.

Along with sweeping the 4x100, 4x400 and 4x800-meter relays, the Thunder also had five other event champions in Ashley Wurtenburger (400-meter dash), Sarah Murrow (3,200-meter run), Hannah Schaefer (300 hurdles), Mary Goetz (high jump) and Claudia Russel (javelin).

The St. James boys squad took third place with 84 points.

Sammy Wheeler led the Thunder with a first-place finish in the javelin.

The Mill Valley girls squad also had a convincing victory to start the season, as the Jaguars scored 191.66 points to win the Leavenworth Invitational — which was held at De Soto High School on Tuesday.

The Jaguars won 10 different events, and had two athletes that claimed two first-place finishes. Gabriel Hopkins won the shot put and the discus, while Morgan Thomas took first place in the javelin and the triple jump.

The five other individual champions for the Jaguars were Delaney Kemp (1,600-meter run), Britton Nelson (3,200-meter run), Erin Miller (300-meter hurdles), Megan Eckman (high jump) and Abigail Phillips (pole vault). Kemp was joined by Evan Zars, Bella Hadden and Lydia McDaneld on the Jaguars 4x400-meter relay winning team.

De Soto finished as the runner-up to Mill Valley with 89 points.

Gabby Collins (800-meter run) and Mariah Grizzle (100-meter hurdles) won their respective events to lead the Wildcats.

Mill Valley posted a second-place finish in the boys team standings are scoring 99 points.

Mitchell Dervin (800-meter run) and Cole Ivey (javelin) led the Jaguars with respective first-place finishes.

De Soto also had two first-place finishers on the boys side en route to taking fifth place with 56 points.

Martin Searcy (110-meter hurdles) and Zach Titus (shot put) started off their respective seasons with first-place finishes.