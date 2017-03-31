Literary classic Fahrenheit 451 to come to life at The White Theatre

The futuristic literary classic "Fahrenheit 451" will take the stage of The White Theatre at the Jewish Community Center of Greater Kansas City this weekend.

Performances are 7:30 p.m. on Saturday and 2 p.m. on Sunday.

The White Theatre is located at in the Jewish Community Campus, 5801 W. 115th St., Overland Park.

The J’s production features an all-local cast under the direction of Bill Christie.

There are two Shawnee residents participating in the production: Don Leonard, who plays Faber/Book Person, and Elizabeth Hillman, who plays Mrs. Hudson/Book Person.

"Fahrenheit 451" is an adaptation of the Ray Bradbury novel about a future society which has banned all reading materials. It is a time when firemen are tasked with setting fires, not putting them out, burning books at 451 degrees, the temperature at which paper burns.

A fireman begins to re-think his job and life when he meets a book-loving girl. The story follows the fireman’s internal struggle with this new way of thinking that is counter to the current society in which he lives. When confronted with personal crisis, the fireman looks to the birth of a new society that is once again open and free.

The Sunday matinee audience is welcome to join the creative team of "Fahrenheit 451" at 1 p.m. for a pre-show presentation of the ideas and themes behind the production.



A post show talk-back with the director and creative team will take place on Saturday.

Tickets for "Fahrenheit 451" can be ordered online at TheWhiteTheatre.org, by phone at 913-327-8054 or in person at The White Theatre Box Office.

The J’s 2016-2017 Arts + Culture season continues with musicals, concerts, visual arts and literature presentations: