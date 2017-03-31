Olathe North pulls away late to defeat Mill Valley soccer

— After lightning suspended the Mill Valley soccer team's match against Olathe North on Wednesday midway through the first half with the Jaguars trailing by a goal, the Jaguars wasted little time in finding an equalizer when play resumed on Thursday.

Mill Valley senior center back Kacie Kinley sent a thunderous blast past Olathe North goalkeeper Bethany Green on a free kick from 45 yards out just 33 seconds after the match continued at the Olathe District Activities Complex, but the Jaguars' offense was quiet the rest of the way in a 3-1 loss to the Eagles.

With Kinley and midfielder Haley Freeman being the only seniors on the team, Mill Valley coach Arlan Vomhof knows that things might not be as smooth-sailing as the Jaguars' 18-3 campaign last year. Vomhof still has high hopes for his young team.

"We have four freshman on varsity. We have got people who have moved from last year who were on JV that don't have varsity experience," Vomhof said. "Experience wise, age wise we are a very young team. Like I told the girls just now in the huddle, this is our first week. We're 1-1.

"From where we start now to where we are the last week of May is what we really want to work on. Whether we win every game or don't win every game, if we improve between now and then, then we're successful."

After Kinley scored the equalizer in the 23rd minute, goal-scoring opportunities were few and far between for both teams for the rest of the first half.

The ball stayed in the midfield and the Eagles' attacking third for much of the second half, though, and Olathe North retook the lead with a goal from Jaycie Campbell with 8:37 to play.

The Jaguars put together a late charge in the final 10 minutes as well, as they had two opportunities that pulled Green out of the goal to go for a 50-50 ball. Both times, though, the Jaguars were whistled for a foul against Green while trying to push the ball past her.

Elyssa Coltvet scored the final goal for the Eagles as time expired to bring the final to 3-1.

While the Jaguars hope to cut down on the number of goals allowed going forward, Kinley has been encouraged with how sophomore keeper Grace Goetsch has filled in so far this season for an injured Bailey Heffernon, and believes the chemistry on the back line will only improve.

"They're really young, so they'll listen to me, which I like," Kinley said. "I can mold them like how we have been playing and I know what works. It's really nice to have young players who are open-minded."

Vomhof said that one of the biggest reasons for Kinley's goal was entering her free kick with an open mind. The senior defender was still surprised to see the ball go in after deflecting off of Green's hand, but Kinley was able to execute just how Vomhof had hoped she would.

"I knew what kind of leg she had," Vomhof said. "I was like, 'Well, you've got a little wind behind you. You can do it. Just put it on target and see what happens.' And she did."

After beginning the season with road matches against Olathe North and Gardner-Edgerton, Mill Valley will play its home opener at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday against Blue Valley Northwest.