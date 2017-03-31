Soccer Roundup: De Soto shuts out Basehor-Linwood

— De Soto shut out Basehor-Linwood, 4-0, on Wednesday to remain undefeated through its first four matches.

Tanith Beal paced the Wildcats with two goals, and has scored four times in the last three matches. Morgan Laplante and Ashley Panagakis also found the back of the net for the Wildcats.

The Wildcats (3-0-1) will go for their fourth straight victory at 7 p.m. Friday against Olathe North at the Olathe District Activities Complex.

SM East outlasts SM North

OVERLAND PARK — Shawnee Mission North took SM East down to the wire, but came up short in a 4-3 loss to the Lancers on Thursday.

After being shut out, 8-0, by SM East last season, SM North rallied in the second half of Thursday's match to ensure history did not repeat itself. The Indians trailed 2-0 at halftime, but could not pull even despite out-scoring the Lancers after the break.

The Indians (1-2) will try to get back to the .500 mark at 7 p.m. Tuesday when they host Leavenworth.

SMNW suffers first loss

STILWELL — Shawnee Mission Northwest was shut out for the first time this season in its 2-0 setback to Blue Valley on Thursday.

The Cougars (2-1-1) have scored eight of their nine goals in the second half this season, but could not put one between the pipes after trailing 1-0 at the break.

Northwest will try to get back on track against Free State at 7 p.m. Tuesday at the Shawnee Mission Soccer Complex.