Archive for Monday, May 1, 2017

Lautt honored by National Wrestling HOF, wins Dave Schultz High School Excellence Award

St. James Academy senior Clay Lautt stands at the top of the awards podium at the Kansas state wrestling tournament in February after winning his third straight state title. Lautt was recognized by the National Wrestling Hall of Fame on Monday by being named the Dave Schultz High School Excellence Award winner for the state of Kansas.

Photo by Chris Duderstadt. Enlarge photo.

St. James Academy senior Clay Lautt stands at the top of the awards podium at the Kansas state wrestling tournament in February after winning his third straight state title. Lautt was recognized by the National Wrestling Hall of Fame on Monday by being named the Dave Schultz High School Excellence Award winner for the state of Kansas.

By Chris Duderstadt

May 1, 2017

St. James Academy senior Clay Lautt was recognized by the National Wrestling Hall of Fame on Monday after being named the Dave Schultz High School Excellence Award winner for the state of Kansas.

According to a press release from the National Wrestling Hall of Fame, the Dave Schultz High School Excellence Award is presented to “the nation’s most outstanding high school seniors for their excellence in wrestling, scholastic achievement, citizenship and community service.”

Schultz was three-time NCAA champion, and a seven-time Olympic and World medalist, but his career was cut short after being murdered in 1996.

Lautt wrapped up his high school wrestling career as a three-time Class 5A state champion.

The St. James 182-pounder posted a record of 48-1 last season. Lautt helped the Thunder to a ninth-place finish in the 5A team standings.

Lautt will continue his wrestling career at the University of North Carolina in the fall.

More like this story

Comments

Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.

Sign in to comment