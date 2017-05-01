Lautt honored by National Wrestling HOF, wins Dave Schultz High School Excellence Award

St. James Academy senior Clay Lautt was recognized by the National Wrestling Hall of Fame on Monday after being named the Dave Schultz High School Excellence Award winner for the state of Kansas.

According to a press release from the National Wrestling Hall of Fame, the Dave Schultz High School Excellence Award is presented to “the nation’s most outstanding high school seniors for their excellence in wrestling, scholastic achievement, citizenship and community service.”

Schultz was three-time NCAA champion, and a seven-time Olympic and World medalist, but his career was cut short after being murdered in 1996.

Lautt wrapped up his high school wrestling career as a three-time Class 5A state champion.

The St. James 182-pounder posted a record of 48-1 last season. Lautt helped the Thunder to a ninth-place finish in the 5A team standings.

Lautt will continue his wrestling career at the University of North Carolina in the fall.