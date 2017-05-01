Shawnee Chamber of Commerce celebrates National Small Business Week with workshop

This week is Small Business Week and to help small businesses in Shawnee, the city’s chamber of commerce is presenting a Google workshop titled, “Grow your business online.”

The workshop will be held from 8:15 to 9:15 a.m. tomorrow at Central Baptist Theological Seminary, 6601 Monticello Road.

It will present an overview of Google Webmaster Tools, Google Analytics and Apps for Work and more.

The session is designed to improve your online presence.

Local industry experts will be on hand to answer questions.

Bring your laptop or tablet as there will be time for you to practice what you learn.

To RSVP, call 913-63`-6545 or e-mail mshirley@shawneekschamber.com.