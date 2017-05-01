Shawnee Mission North holds signing day ceremony

— While all 17 of the Shawnee Mission North seniors who were recognized during the school’s signing day ceremony on Wednesday will be taking their own journeys as they continue their athletic careers at the collegiate level, several of them will remain teammates or go to the same institution next fall.

Four of the SM North seniors — soccer player Kati Sneegas, pole vaulter Natalie Lanman and football players Marcos Garcia and Ta’Morese Morgan — will be taking their talents to Washburn.

Garcia and Morgan will join an Ichabods team that is coming off of a 7-5 campaign in 2016 — its first winning season since 2013. The SM North duo helped lead the Indians to their first winning season since 2004, as they finished with a record of 6-5.

While the 2016 season was a memorable one for Garcia and Morgan, they both took some time to reflect on the adversity they had to face in order to put SM North football back on the map. The struggles that the Indians went through created a special bond between all five senior football players who will go on to the next level. One of Morgan’s favorite memories was made possible with the help of Jamir Crawford, who signed to play at Avila.

“Sophomore year I was rushing the quarterback and I was about to sack him. He threw the ball and I got a piece of it,” Morgan said. “My friend Jamir down there caught the interception and scored a touchdown.”

Garcia was one of three SM North seniors who started as a freshman on an Indians’ squad that went winless. The two others were Danny Presler and Will Schneider — who both signed with William Jewell in a separate ceremony back in February.

“We knew as freshmen and through growing up that going on to college would be the setting stone,” Garcia said. “As we will get better in college, that will show coaches where we came from. They’ll come back for these younger kids and the program we turned around and start picking them up as well.”

Presler, Schneider and Garcia are all rounding out their high school athletic careers along with Lanman on the SM North track and field team. Lanman tied the school record in the pole vault on Friday at the Gary Parker Classic in Blue Springs, Mo. after clearing a personal-best height of 12 feet.

Lanman will try to keep raising the bar of Washburn’s track and field program, which is currently in its inaugural season. Fellow SM North track and field senior Carlitos Hernandez will be stepping into a similar situation next year at MidAmerica Nazarene University. The Pioneers relaunched their cross country and track and field programs last year, and won the Heart of America Athletic Conference men’s and women’s indoor titles in February.

“It’s a place for me to grow athletically, academically and spiritually. The program there is great, and the head coach is a fantastic coach and he knows what it comes to with learning jumps,” Hernandez said. “That’s what I do. I triple-jump. He just seems to know what he’s doing and sees the potential in me.”

Hernandez has battled injuries to both of his heels, but is optimistic that he will return to the state meet and end his senior season with a bang.

“It’s kind of humbling really because not everyone is invincible,” Hernandez said. “It kind of helps build character going through some rough patches. I’m just looking forward to having a strong finish to the season and hopefully getting a state title under my belt.”

The third and final senior on the SM North track and field team who will be competing at the collegiate level is Amber Reed, who signed with Wichita State. Reed broke the Gary Parker Invitational meet record in the 1,600 meters with a personal-record time of 5:11.09.

The SM North distance runner will also run cross country for the Shockers. The Wichita State women took third at the Missouri Valley Conference cross country meet in the fall, and won the MVC indoor championships in February.

As the last of the four Washburn signees, Sneegas has tested her endurance over the past few years on the SM North soccer team. Sneegas will try to help Washburn improve on its 9-9-1 campaign from last fall.

Sneegas is one of three seniors of the SM North girls soccer team who will be prolonging their careers in college. Mike’e O’Dell and Trinity Rosberg signed with Kansas City Kansas Community College in March.

Jeremy Sanchez is the lone SM North boys soccer player who signed to compete in college. Sanchez will play next fall at Coffeyville Community College.

Two SM North basketball players will be joining Sanchez at Coffeyville in Danny Bradley Jr. and Alexis Jones.

Bradley was a member of the 2015-16 SM North boys basketball Class 6A state championship team. The senior guard netted a career-high 35 points last season against Free State. Bradley will try to help the Red Ravens defend their 2016 Region VI title. The Ravens finished the season with a record of 22-13.

Jones is one of two SM North girls basketball players who will be taking their talents to the next level. The SM West transfer only played one season for the Indians, but she felt right at home.

“My favorite memory is being welcomed to a new school for my first year with me being a senior,” Jones said.

Jones will join a Coffeyville women’s team that also had a 20-plus win season after going 21-10.

Fellow SM North forward Sarah Boyce signed with Kansas Christian College. Boyce received high praise from SM North girls basketball coach Brian McIntosh for her willingness to take charges. The SM North senior is hopeful that her hard-nosed play will pay off at Kansas Christian, which went 14-23 last season.

“It’s kind of exciting,” Boyce said. “I played basketball my whole life, so it means a lot to keep continuing it as I’m moving on to my next chapter in life.”

While Boyce, Jones and Bradley have wrapped up their senior seasons, SM North baseball players Dominic Boget, Sam Schwartz and Caleb McDonald still have some unfinished business on the baseball field before heading off to college.

The season got off to a rocky start for the SM North baseball team, but the three seniors have played a big role in helping the Indians find a rhythm in the past two weeks. The Indians posted a 3-0 record at the River City Baseball Festival April 21-22 in Lawrence after defeating Raymore-Peculiar (Mo.), Sioux Falls O’Gorman (S.D.) and Sapulpa (Okla.). North pushed its winning streak to four games after defeating Heritage Christian.

“My favorite memory is just this year and how our baseball program just flipped upside down,” Schwartz, an Avila signee, said. “We’re playing really good baseball. I’m just really excited to see how this season turns out in the end.”

The Indians have now lost back-to-back games against Olathe North, 4-0, and Free State, 3-0, but they still feel confident because of the consistent starting pitching in the second half of the season.

“Our pitching has been amazing so far,” Boget, a Park signee, said. “When our pitching is good, our defense plays really good because we all just vibe off of each other. The energy just comes right off of the pitching.”

Boget, Schwartz and McDonald — who signed with Manhattan Christian College — have been teammates since seventh grade, and plan to make the most of their final days on the field with each other.

“Going into freshman year, we’ve always wanted to think about going to the next level. It’s really amazing that it’s here now,” Boget said. “It’s actually going to happen. We wish we could have gone together, but it’s just our own paths. It’s going to be really great.”

Travis Wunderlin has been one of the top hitters for the Indians over the past month, but he signed his letter of intent to play a different sport. Wunderlin will go on to Midland (Neb.) to compete on the bowling team.

Wunderlin qualified for the 6A state bowling tournament in February, and will join a Midland team that placed fifth or better in 12 of its 15 tournaments this season.

The final two signees who were recognized at the ceremony — Kara Burch and Bailey Baker — are members of the SM North cheerleading team, and will remain teammates as they move on to Highland Community College.

“It means a lot because we’ve actually known each other since preschool,” Baker said.

While Baker and Burch have enjoyed the competitions that SM North has participated in, many of their favorite memories over the years have come from cheering on some of the Indians’ other athletic programs and watching them grow. The cheerleading duo got to experience the Indians boys basketball team winning a state championship and the football team notching its first winning season in 12 years.

“It’s so exciting because North hasn’t really been at the top of the athletic programs, and watching our basketball team go from this little nothing where people looked down on us to being state champions,” Baker said. “The same with football. We went from nothing to where we were in the (sectionals). That was so exciting watching a team grow.”

Burch added, “We just have such great team spirit here. Being here and being a part of that was amazing.”