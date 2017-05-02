SMNW softball powers past SMW for doubleheader sweep

Makenzie Cooper homered in both games of the Shawnee Mission Northwest softball team's doubleheader sweep of SM West on Monday, as the Cougars roared past the Vikings, 32-3 and 16-0.

Cooper highlighted the Game One victory with a grand slam in the second inning, and went 4-for-4 with eight RBIs and four runs scored. Every Cougars in the lineup had at least one run scored.

Despite being the only Cougar without an RBI, Emily Wells set the table at the top of the order four walks, and came around to score each time. Mallory Meeks showed off some power in the No. 2 hole in front of Cooper by going 2-for-3 with five RBIs and five runs scored.

Hannah Weaver and Kaitlin Pauli provided some punch at the bottom of the order with three hits apiece. Weaver went 3-for-4 with three RBIs and three runs scored, and Pauli was 3-for-3 with an RBI and four runs scored.

Lauren Wolfe matched Weaver with three RBIs, and Bae Black, Ashley Weigel, Jennaka Bultman and Katie Gardnier each drove in two runs apiece.

Megan Formwalt earned the win in Game One after pitching two of the three innings of the mercy-rule victory. Emma Gude pitched a scoreless third, and also had a hit, an RBI and two runs scored.

Bultman and Gardnier each tossed two scoreless innings apiece in Game Two, and only allowed one hit apiece.

Cooper was perfect at the plate again after going 3-for-3 with a walk, four RBIs and four runs scored. The SM Northwest junior cranked a two-run shot in the first.

Bultman went 1-for-3 with five RBIs behind Cooper in the cleanup spot.

The Cougars (8-9) will play next against Olathe Northwest at 5 p.m. Thursday at the College Boulevard Activities Complex.