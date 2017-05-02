Track and field roundup: SMNW boys, St. James girls roll to first place

The Shawnee Mission Northwest boys track and field team won its fourth meet of the season after finishing first at the Seaman Relays on Friday in Topeka.

Seth Mosburg and Andrew Naumann finished first and third, respectively, in the pole vault to pace the Cougars.

The Cougars had four event runner-ups in Hayden Goodpaster (400 meters), Michael Scott (1,600 meters), Travis Morrison (shot put) and ZhanArden Vil (triple jump).

Reid Stimach and Alex Oleson added to the Cougars' balanced effort in the field events with respective third-place finishes in the discus and the high jump.

Ben Snyder (fourth place, 800 meters) and Kaden Bower (fifth, triple jump) rounded out the top-five event finishers for SM Northwest.

Abigail Kelly-Salo joined Mosburg as an event champion in the pole vault to lead the SM Northwest girls team to a tie for seventh place.

Davia Clarke was the runner-up in the 200-meter dash, and helped the Cougars place third in the 4x100-meter relay. Terri McCullough, Melissa Schmidt and Tamaya Martin joined Clarke on the relay.

Sarah Petersen chipped in another third-place finish in the shot put, and Shelby Beaumont took fifth in the long jump.

St. James girls edge SM East for Aquinas Invitational title

The 300-meter hurdles duo of Hannah Schaefer and Celeste Buchanan swept the top two spots in the event, and the St. James girls 4x400 and 4x800-meter relays took first place to lead the Thunder to an Aquinas Invitational team title on Friday.

Sarah Murrow (1,600 meters) and Maddie Russell (javelin) posted second-place finishes, and Ashley Wurtenberger (400-meter dash), Carlie Yunger (3,200 meters) and Emma Gossman (long jump) took third in their respective events.

The Thunder finished with a team scored of 123 to beat out Shawnee Mission East by eight points for first place.

Sammy Wheeler won the high jump to lead the St. James boys team to a ninth-place finish.

Jack Moore placed second in the 3,200 meters and Will Crabtree finished third int he 800 meters to pace St. James on the track.

Heer leads Wildcats at De Soto Invitational

Kelsey Heer won the shot put and the discus two claim two of the four first-place finishes for De Soto at its home invitational on Friday.

Heer added a fifth-place finish in the javelin to round out a dominant day in the throwing events. Emily Fuhr formed a one-two combo with Heer by taking second in the discus and fourth in the shot put

Gabby Collins and Hayley Moss paced the De Soto girls team on the track. Collins won the 800-meter run and placed fourth in the 400-meter dash, while Moss was the top finisher in the 100-meter dash.

The Wildcats placed fourth in the girls team standings.

The De Soto boys squad had another strong meet from its sprinter to earn a third-place finish.

Ethan Rodriguez won the 100-meter dash and was the runner-up in the 200-meter dash. Rodriguez also anchored the Wildcats' first-place 4x100-meter relay team, which included Exavior Jackson, Brogan Williams and Trevor Watts.

The Wildcats' final event champion was Martin Searcy, who won the 110-meter hurdles. Searcy was also the runner-up in the 300-meter hurdles.

De Soto had a strong showing in 3,200-meter run, as Sam Hubert, Andre VanMeerhaeghe and Taylor Ramseyer took second through fourth place.

Zach Titus led the Wildcats in the field events with a third-place finish in the shot put.

Maranatha Christian Academy received fifth-place finishes from Aailiyah Buckner in the girls triple jump and Mitchell Peacher in the boys 400-meter dash. The Maranatha girls team finished 11th in the team standings, and the Eagles placed 12th on the boys side.

Mill Valley girls 4th at Gardner-Edgerton Trailblazer Invitational

The Mill Valley girls track and field team won three different events en route to a fourth-place finish at the Gardner-Edgerton Trailblazer Invitational on Friday.

Junior Britton Nelson won the 3,200 meters and took second to teammate Delaney Kemp in the 1,600 meters.

The Jaguars' 4x400-meter team notched Mill Valley's final first-place finish.

Bella Hadden and Morgan Koca earned respective third-place finishes in the 400-meter dash and 800-meter run to round out the top-three performances for the Jaguars on the track.

Morgan Thomas paced the Jaguars in the field events with third-place finishes in the high jump, javelin and long jump. Megan Eckman (high jump) and Gabby Hopkins (shot put) were runner-ups in their respective events.

Mill Valley finished sixth in the boys team standings behind second-place finishes from Jakob Coacher and Nick Schmidt.

Coacher was the runner-up in the 1,600 meters, while Schmidt took second in the 3,200 meters.

Cole Ivey chipped in a fourth-place finish in the javelin.

Reed leads SM North at Gary Parker Invitational

Shawnee Mission North senior Amber Reed won the 1,600-meter run and placed second in the 3,200-meter run to lead the Indians at the Gary Parker Invitational on Friday in Blue Springs, Mo.

Reed's time of 5:11.09 in the 1,600 meters broke the meet record, and was a personal-best for the Wichita State signee. Katie Kasunic was close behind Reed in the 1,600 meters with a fourth-place finish.

Senior Natalie Lanman tied a school record in the pole vault after clearing a personal-record height of 12 feet. Danielle Scaduto added a fifth-place finish in the javelin for the SM North girls squad.

Will Schneider (javelin), Byron Morgan (high jump) and Brandon Denman (400-meter dash) had fourth-place finishes in their respective events to lead the SM North boys team. Carter Jacobson chipped in a fifth-place finish in the 800-meter run, and the Indians' 4x800-meter relay team also took fifth.