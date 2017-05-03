Baseball roundup: Sosaya homers twice in Mill Valley’s win over St. James; SM North edges SM South

Mill Valley senior Luke Sosaya had a day to remember on Tuesday between being one of eight Jaguars recognized in the school's signing day ceremony and hitting two home runs in an 8-1 win over St. James Academy.

Sosaya, a Neosho County Community College signee, went 3-for-4 with four RBIs and two runs scored.

Brady Garrison, who will join Sosaya at Neosho, went 2-for-3 with three RBIs and a run scored out of the No. 3 hole. Fort Scott Community College signee Dawson Cantwell drove in the other run for the Jaguars, and went 2-for-3 with a walk and a run scored.

The senior duo of Jack Blancarte and Hunter Paxton shut down the Thunder on the mound. Blancarte limited St. James to one run over six innings. The Cloud County Community College signee struck out three and walked one. Paxton, a Kansas City Kansas Community College signee, struck out the side in the seventh.

St. James got its lone run in the fourth on an RBI single from Nick Modrcin.

Paxton will get to play on his future home field, as the Jaguars (12-3) will square off against Shawnee Mission North 4:30 p.m. today at KCKCC.

The Thunder (8-6) will play at the same time against Rockhurst at Mid America Sports Complex.

Shawnee Mission North 7, SM South 6

Shawnee Mission North scored six runs in the first inning before holding off SM South for a 7-6 victory.

The Raiders rallied for five runs in the fifth, but couldn't put a crooked on the board in the sixth and seventh to tie or take the lead.

Travis Wunderlin, Dominic Boget and Travis Hensley all had two hits and an RBI to pace SM North. Tanner Willmon reached base four times on two hit by pitches and bases on balls, and came around to score twice.

Chase Kleinsasser threw a complete game for the Indians. Kleinsasser struck out five and walked two, while giving up six runs (two earned) on six hits.

The Indians (6-10) will be back in action at 4:30 p.m. today against Mill Valley at Kansas City Kansas Community College.

De Soto 8, Olathe North 4

De Soto pushed its winning streak to four games with an 8-4 victory over Olathe North on Monday.

Conner Mackay only allowed on unearned run on four hits over six innings to notch the win for the Wildcats.

The Wildcats broke the game open in the fourth inning with a five-run, two-out rally.

Max Barger homered and had a triple to pace the Wildcats at the plate. Tony Slaughter added two hits and two RBIs.

De Soto (11-6) will take on Shawnee Mission Northwest at 4:30 p.m. Monday at 3&2.