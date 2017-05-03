De Soto relays, SJA’s Setter, MV’s Bartlow stand out at Lansing Senior Meet

De Soto and St. James Academy's girls swimming teams placed second and third, respectively, and Mill Valley took sixth at the Lansing Senior Meet on Tuesday.

De Soto won two out of the three relays, and had four individual second-place finishes.

Kenzie Dalrymple, Sydney Hoover, Haley Dalrymple and Becca Clancy teamed up to win the 200-yard medley relay to start the meet for the Wildcats. Haley Dalrymple, Gabrielle Mallozzi, Clancy and Hoover coasted to victory in the 200-yard freestyle relay.

Mallozzi accounted for two of De Soto's four runner-up performances, as she took second in the 200-yard IM and the 100-yard backstroke. Alyssa Wernimont (100-yard breaststroke) and Kenzie Dalrymple (100-yard freestyle) earned second-place finishes in their respective events.

Kenzie Dalrymple and Clancy added respective third-place finishes in the 100-yard backstroke and 50-yard freestyle.

Courtney Setter paced St. James with event titles in the 100-yard freestyle and the 100-yard breaststroke. Setter also anchored the Thunder's 200-yard freestyle relay team — which included Sierra Alley, Monica Spencer and Molly Welch — to second place.

Ashley Brull chipped in second-place finishes in the 100-yard butterfly and the 50-yard freestyle for the Thunder.

Brull was joined by Allison Coens, Hannah Brock and Dreah Kuckelman on the Thunder's third-place 400-yard freestyle relay team.

Elaina Bartlow highlighted the meet for Mill Valley by taking first in the first in the 100-yard butterfly and third in the 100-yard breaststroke.