Nedved, defense shine for SMNW baseball in 3-1 win over Lawrence High

The Shawnee Mission Northwest baseball team had a much closer call against Lawrence High than its first match-up of the season with the Lions, but that was OK with the Cougars.

Senior Dylan Nedved gave the Cougars six strong innings on the mound, and SM Northwest's defense made plays at key times in a 3-1 victory over Lawrence.

"After every game we talk about something that we learned from our game that we learned about the opponents and ourselves, and that's one of the things that I think the guys will walk away with today is that even though the bats aren't there, the pitching is good enough and defense is good enough to keep us in games and give us an opportunity to win," SM Northwest coach Dominic Mussat said.

The Cougars (13-3, ranked No. 3 in Class 6A) pounded the Lions, 17-0, back on April 8 in a three-inning run-rule victory, but SM Northwest was limited to four hits on Tuesday. Three of those hits came in the fifth inning, though, and the Cougars were able to push all three of their runs across the plate.

Josh Mitchell opened the inning by reaching on an error, and then moved to second on a single from Jake Snider. Snider's one-out single knocked Lawrence starter Gavin Greenwood out of the game and brought in Devin Lauts.

The Cougars kept the rally going against Lauts, as Nick Chomyak loaded the bases with an infield single. Austin Bell then put the Cougars on the board with an RBI bloop single. Leadoff hitter Alex Rice followed with a bases-loaded walk before Nedved drove in the final run on a groundout.

"We had to keep battling there at the plate. Their guy (Greenwood) kept us off with the off-speed, and we just kept battling and took advantage of mistakes," Mussat said. "We got a walk there that kind of helped out a little bit. We just took advantage of some stuff."

The Lions were able to get one run back on a Braden Solko one-out RBI single in the sixth, but the inning promptly ended one batter later when Preston Harris grounded into a 6-3 double play to Javier Pena.

"The defense was really solid tonight," Nedved said. "They couldn't have helped me out anymore. They did great out there."

Nedved was able to dig himself out of a jam in the first to keep the Lions from taking an early lead. Lawrence leadoff hitter Andrew Stewart opened the game with a single up the middle, and stole second and third base with no one out. Nedved responded with strikeouts of Lauts and Austin Quick before getting Solko to fly out to end the inning.

"I think he looked good. Our whole mission was to get him a start and kind of stretch him out innings wise and pitch wise," said Mussat of Nedved. "He got into a couple of jams, which is what we like to see to see what they're going to do as far as demeanor wise and how they're going to get out of it. He did a great job getting out. Defense really helped him out with the double play there, and it all just kind of worked out."

The Hutchinson Community College signee took the momentum into the second inning, as Nedved struck out the side. Nedved struck out nine while just walking one. Mark Adamiak pitched a spotless seventh for the save, and flashed the leather himself by snagging a come-backer off the bat of Joe Harms.

The Cougars pushed their winning streak to seven with their win over the Lions, and will try to make it eight straight at 7 p.m. Thursday against Olathe Northwest at 3&2.