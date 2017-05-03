Police investigating reported carjacking

Shawnee Police say they are investigating after a man was carjacked in a McDonald's drive-thru just before noon Wednesday.

Officers were called to the McDonald's, 22315 West 66th Street, at 11:40 a.m.

In a news release, Captain Ben Mendoza says, "preliminary investigation revealed the victim was seated in his vehicle at the drive-thru of a business when a lone male suspect approached him and attempted to take his vehicle by physical force."

The suspect was able to get the victim out of the vehicle and attempted to drive away, but was then involved in an accident.

"The suspect fled the area in a blue passenger vehicle driven by an unknown female," Mendoza says in the release. "There have been no reported physical injuries as a result of the incident."

Mendoza says officers do not have any additional suspect description.

"There is surveillance [video] in the area, however, I have not heard specifically about the McDonald's," Mendoza said.

Police continue to investigate and ask anyone with information to call them at 913-631-2150 or the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.

Operation 100 News provides overnight news coverage for the Shawnee Dispatch. Follow on Twitter for real-time updates.