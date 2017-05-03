Soccer roundup: Freeman’s hat trick powers MV past SJA on senior night; DHS, MCA win

Haley Freeman drilled home two penalty kicks in the first half and completed the hat trick in the second to lead Mill Valley to a 3-1 victory over St. James Academy on her senior night, Tuesday.

Freeman and senior defender Kacie Kinley were recognized during Mill Valley's signing day ceremony just hours before they took the field. Freeman signed to play for NCAA Div. II powerhouse Central Missouri, while Kinley will join an Oklahoma program that has earned an NCAA Div. I tournament berth in two of the last three seasons.

Annie Caldwell scored the lone goal for St. James.

Mill Valley (7-3-2) will try to keep rolling at 6 p.m. Thursday at Lansing.

St. James (2-10-1) will play next at 6:30 p.m. Thursday against Blue Valley West at the Blue Valley District Activities Complex — Antioch location.

De Soto 3, Louisburg 0

Mackenzie Mohl scored twice, and Taylor Rogers notched her eighth shutout to lead De Soto to a 3-0 win over Louisburg.

Caitlin Walton also scored for the Wildcats, who won their 12th straight match.

The Wildcats (12-0-1) will play host to Ottawa at 6 p.m. Friday.

Maranatha 2, Kansas City Christian 0

Maranatha Christian Academy shut out Kansas City Christian, 2-0, on Monday.

Kayla Crowder scored her 20th goal of the season, and Mallory Borgan also found the back of the net.

Anita Eckhardt recorded the shutout in between the pipes.

The Eagles (7-5) will play host to Heritage Christian at 4:30 p.m. Thursday.

Olathe East 1, Shawnee Mission Northwest 0

Olathe East's Maddie Taylor scored in the first half, and that was the difference as Shawnee Mission Northwest fell to the Hawks, 1-0.

The Cougars (8-4-2) will try to bounce back at 7 p.m. Thursday against SM West at the Shawnee Mission Soccer Complex.

Olathe South 4, Shawnee Mission North 0

Shawnee Mission North could not keep pace with Olathe South in a 4-0 loss to the Falcons.

The Indians (2-10) will try to get back on track at 6 p.m. Thursday at SM South.