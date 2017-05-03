Softball roundup: Three Jaguars homer in Mill Valley’s sweep of St. James; DHS splits with Lansing

Three Jaguars homered in a comeback win in Game One, and the Mill Valley offense continued firing on all cylinders in Game Two en route to a sweep of St. James Academy on Tuesday.

Mill Valley trailed, 8-2, after two-and-a-half innings before the power surge started for the Jaguars. Kristen Kelly, who was recognized Tuesday afternoon for signing with Indiana State, blasted a two-run shot to spark the Jaguars' comeback in the bottom of the third. Grace Lovett hit a solo shot three batters later to pull the Jaguars within 8-5.

The Jaguars' third homer also came of the solo variety from Jess Garcia in the fourth.

After the Jaguars capitalized on a St. James error with a run in the fifth to cut the deficit to 8-7, Mill Valley completed the comeback with two in the seventh. Grace Abram tied it up with an RBI single, and Haley Puccio scored the winning run on a fielder's choice. Puccio led the Jaguars with three hits.

Molly Hackett led St. James with three hits, and Abie Bishop, Page Mindedahl and Addie Laing added two base knocks each for the Thunder.

The Thunder opened Game Two with two runs in the first, but Mill Valley scored in every inning to earn a 15-5 run-rule victory. The Jaguars did most of their damage in a seven-run second inning.

Peyton Moeder went 3-for-4 with two RBIs and two runs scored to pace the Jaguars out of the leadoff spot. Garcia and Puccio had two hits apiece and combined for five RBIs.

Bishop went 3-for-4 with two runs scored out of the leadoff spot for the Thunder. Katie Coens hit a three-run double in the fifth to spark the St. James offense.

Mill Valley (6-8) will play next at 4:30/6:30 p.m. Thursday at Blue Valley Northwest, while St. James (1-11) will square off against De Soto at 3:30/5:30 p.m. Thursday at 3&2 West.

De Soto splits doubleheader with Lansing

De Soto salvaged a split of its doubleheader with Lansing on Tuesday — losing Game One, 12-6, and winning the nightcap by the same score.

Hope Lamb went 3-for-3 with three RBIs and a run scored for the Wildcats in Game One. Josie Bedford and Rachel Hopkins added two hits apiece.

In Game Two, Bedford had two more hits and four RBIs to lead De Soto. Mackenzie Smith, Carly Bodenhausen and Lamb also came through with two hits. Smith also had two RBIs and two runs scored.

De Soto (3-13) will take on St. James at 3:30/5:30 p.m. Thursday at 3&2 West.