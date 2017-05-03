St. James 3rd, Mill Valley 4th at EKL tennis tournament; DHS wins home invitational

The St. James Academy and Mill Valley tennis teams competed in their first Eastern Kansas League tournament on Tuesday, and the Thunder and Jaguars both agreed that it served as a perfect tune-up for Friday's Class 5A regional.

The Thunder and Jaguars placed third and fourth, respectively, behind perennial 6A powerhouses Blue Valley West and BV Northwest.

Adam Burke paced the Thunder with a fourth-place finish in the singles bracket, and Isaac Howes was one spot behind him in fifth.

"It's really encouraging because we're all coming into form right before regionals and state, which is the most important part of the season," Burke said.

Burke didn't have to look any further than his quarterfinals match against BV North's Jack Joyce to track the recent progress that he's made. The St. James singles player lost to Joyce, 8-6, last week, but came back to beat him by the same score on Tuesday.

"Everything was going well," Burke said. "I was serving really strongly, which helped set up my forehand and backhand points. I was able to step up and hit winners on my forehand and backhand."

Burke went on to lose to eventual singles champion Yash Mylavarapu, 8-1, in the semifinals to move to the third-place match against Bishop Miege's Will Grier. Grier grabbed a 6-3 lead, but Burke battled back to cut the deficit to 6-5. That was as close as Burke would get, though, as Grier won back-to-back games to close it out.

"I think in that last one, we were both just really tired and it was just who could grind more on the baseline. He did really well with grinding through and keeping his forehand and backhand strong," Burke said. "I had a couple of important points where I couldn't keep it in, and he took advantage of those and won the games. It was a good match, though. He's really good."

Josh Spradlin and Cole Leiffer led the Thunder in the doubles bracket with a sixth-place finish. Burke and Howes have mixed it up in practice a little bit by practice against Spradlin/Leiffer and Anthony Abraham/Trey Niesen — who took 13th in doubles. Burke believes that the different drills that the Thunder have done in practice have paid off at recent tournaments.

"Getting those drills in for doubles helps Isaac and I a lot and then it helps Cole and Josh that we are hitting at them," Burke said. "So it's kind of just been all of the drills at practice along with we've played so many tough people that by this time we're used to playing the top competition."

Bock/Bergeron lead Mill Valley

Mill Valley No. 1 doubles pairing of Andrew Bock and Alec Bergeron have not been tested too many times throughout the season, which is why they could not wait to face some tough competition before regionals and state.

Bock and Bergeron lost to eventual doubles champions Rafa and Bruno Serra of BV West in the semifinals, but bounced back with a strong start against BV Northwest's top doubles pairing of Downing/Phat in the third-place match. The Jaguars' No. 1 doubles tandem grabbed a 6-3 advantage, but things got tight in a hurry.

Bock and Bergeron lost a break and found themselves clinging to a 6-5 lead, and the Huskies nearly came back to tie it. Northwest jumped out to a 40-love lead in the 12th game, but Bock and Bergeron battled back to win three straight points to take it to deuce, and eventually won the game to go up 7-5.

The Jaguars pulled off another comeback to wrap up the match. Bock and Bergeron trailed, 40-15, before rattling off four straight points to clinch third place.

"That's all heart when you get down like that," Bock said. "You just focus in on every point and trust your partner. I know this guy has got my back every time. That's just how we do it."

Much of the success for Bock and Bergeron throughout the season has come from putting points away early off of Bock's serve. The Jaguars realized on Tuesday that they might not be able to depend on that at regionals and state against some tougher competition.

Bock felt his and Bergeron's play at the net on Tuesday was critical in their third-place finish.

"It's all about being aggressive on our volleys. When we weren't aggressive, we kind of let the other team take control of the points," Bock said. "When we were, we took control of more points and that was what was successful for us. I'm satisfied with our ground strokes and our serving, but I think it's all about taking everything we can when we're at the net."

With BV Northwest and BV West taking first and second, respectively, at the 2016 6A tournament, Bock and Bergeron could not have asked for some better matches to prepare themselves for a state title run themselves.

"It's great. That's some of the best competition in the state right there," Bergeron said. "We lost one of them, but we played well today. I'm pretty happy."

Jansen McCabe led the Jaguars with a seventh-place finish in the singles bracket.

The Jaguars and the Thunder will both be in action at 10 p.m. Friday at De Soto for regionals.

De Soto wins home invitational

The De Soto tennis team won its home invitational on Thursday behind doubles champions Nathan Kowynia and Kyler Fish.

The tournament win for the Wildcats was their second straight heading into Friday's regional tournament, which will include Mill Valley, St. James, Sumner, Lansing, Leavenworth and St. Thomas Aquinas.

The 5A regional will begin at 10 a.m. at De Soto.

SMNW 10th, SMN 12th at Sunflower League tournament

The Shawnee Mission Northwest doubles tandem of Henry Tomasic/Mason Darpel posted a 3-2 record Thursday to lead the Cougars to a 10th-place finish at the Sunflower League tournament.

Anthony Gao/Marshall Darpel went 2-3 in the doubles bracket, and were knocked out of the tournament after a 9-6 loss to Tomasic/Darpel.

Levi Van Hoecke had a winning record of 3-2 in the singles bracket for the Cougars.

Shawnee Mission North placed 12th in the team standings.