Baseball roundup: SM North, St. James, Maranatha earn wins

Jackson Drakulich only needed 50 pitches to throw a complete game in Shawnee Mission North's 6-1 senior night win over Olathe South on Thursday.

The senior right-hander only allowed one run on five hits, and threw more than three pitches to just one batter. Drakulich threw 78 percent of his pitches for strikes.

The Indians scored single runs in the second and third before the Falcons cut the deficit in half in the top of the fifth. North got the run back in the home half of the fifth, and tacked on three more in the sixth to pull away.

Sam Schwartz, Adrian Garcia, Max Getzlow and Caleb McDonald each had two hits apiece to pace SM North offensively. Schwartz led the Indians with three RBIs, and Getzlow, McDonald and Chase Kleinsasser all drove in a run.

The Indians (7-10) have won six of their last eight games, and will play Mill Valley on Monday.

St. James 8, Rockhurst 1

St. James senior Davis Ernsdorff tossed a four-hitter in the Thunder's 8-1 win over Rockhurst.

Ernsdorff struck out seven and walked two, and the run he gave up was unearned.

Derek Ripp and Ryan O'Dell had three RBIs apiece to lead the Thunder.

Rockhurst scored its run in the first, and held a 1-0 lead until St. James scored twice in the third. The Thunder broke the game open with six runs in the fourth.

The Thunder (9-6) will play St. Thomas Aquinas at 9:30 a.m. Saturday at the Mid-America West Sports Complex, and then travel to Ottawa to take on the Cyclones at 4:30 p.m. at the Orlis Cox Sports Complex.

Maranatha 16, University Academy 12

Maranatha and University Academy both had a double-digit run inning, but it was the Eagles who prevailed with a 16-12 victory over the Gryphons.

After University Academy scored one run in the first, Maranatha broke through with two in the fourth and 10 in the third.

The Eagles scored another run in the top of the fourth, but the Gryphons came roaring back with 11 in the home half of the frame to cut Maranatha's lead to 15-12. Maranatha added an insurance run in the sixth, and the bullpen did the rest to hold off the Gryphons.

Greyson Wiley and Brett Perry each had three hits apiece to lead the Eagles. Jordan Linderer went 1-for-3 with four RBIs out of the leadoff spot for Maranatha.

Logan Gourley and Nate Burdette both had multi-hits games with two base-knocks. Gourley drove in three runs, while Burdette had two RBIs.

Maranatha (9-4) will take on McLouth at 4:30/6:30 p.m. today at the Mid-America West Sports Complex.

Olathe Northwest 5, Shawnee Mission Northwest 1

The Shawnee Mission Northwest trio of Joe Todd, Mark Adamiak and Nic Chitwood only combined to give up four hits, but the Cougars did not have answers for Olathe Northwest starter Mason Green in a 5-1 loss to the Ravens.

Green struck out 15 while on walking four, as he threw a complete game, three-hitter.

Alex Rice, Dylan Nedved and Bhargav Marada collected the three hits for the Cougars.

The Cougars (13-4) will try to bounce back at 7 p.m. Saturday at Blue Valley Northwest.