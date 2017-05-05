Soccer roundup: SMNW pushes past SM West; Mill Valley shuts out Lansing

Adriana Bobki and Emily Arrocha scored in the first half, as Shawnee Mission Northwest jumped on SM West early en route to a 2-1 victory over the Vikings on Thursday.

The Cougars (9-4-2) will round out their regular season against Olathe North at 7 p.m. Tuesday at the Shawnee Mission Soccer Complex.

Mill Valley 2, Lansing 0

Adde Hinkle and Lexi Ballard found the back of the net to lead Mill Valley to a 2-0 win over Lansing.

The Jaguars have won three straight matches, and are 6-1-1 in their last eight contests.

Mill Valley (9-3-2) will take on Olathe Northwest at 7 p.m. Monday at the College Boulevard Activities Complex.

Heritage Christian 4, Maranatha 2

Kayla Crowder scored her 21st and 22nd goals of the season, but Maranatha fell to Heritage Christian, 4-2.

The Eagles (7-6) will play next at 7 p.m. today against Barstow (Mo.).

Blue Valley West 4, St. James 1

Annie Caldwell scored for the second straight match, but it was not enough for St. James in a 4-1 loss to Blue Valley West.

The Thunder (2-11-1) will be back in action against Blue Valley at 8:15 p.m. Tuesday at the Olathe District Activities Complex.

Shawnee Mission South 9, SM North 0

Shawnee Mission North could not slow down SM South in a 9-0 loss to the Raiders.

The Indians (2-11) will try to bounce back against Blue Valley North at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at BV Northwest.