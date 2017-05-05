Archive for Friday, May 5, 2017

Soccer roundup: SMNW pushes past SM West; Mill Valley shuts out Lansing

By Chris Duderstadt

May 5, 2017

Adriana Bobki and Emily Arrocha scored in the first half, as Shawnee Mission Northwest jumped on SM West early en route to a 2-1 victory over the Vikings on Thursday.

The Cougars (9-4-2) will round out their regular season against Olathe North at 7 p.m. Tuesday at the Shawnee Mission Soccer Complex.

Mill Valley 2, Lansing 0

Adde Hinkle and Lexi Ballard found the back of the net to lead Mill Valley to a 2-0 win over Lansing.

The Jaguars have won three straight matches, and are 6-1-1 in their last eight contests.

Mill Valley (9-3-2) will take on Olathe Northwest at 7 p.m. Monday at the College Boulevard Activities Complex.

Heritage Christian 4, Maranatha 2

Kayla Crowder scored her 21st and 22nd goals of the season, but Maranatha fell to Heritage Christian, 4-2.

The Eagles (7-6) will play next at 7 p.m. today against Barstow (Mo.).

Blue Valley West 4, St. James 1

Annie Caldwell scored for the second straight match, but it was not enough for St. James in a 4-1 loss to Blue Valley West.

The Thunder (2-11-1) will be back in action against Blue Valley at 8:15 p.m. Tuesday at the Olathe District Activities Complex.

Shawnee Mission South 9, SM North 0

Shawnee Mission North could not slow down SM South in a 9-0 loss to the Raiders.

The Indians (2-11) will try to bounce back against Blue Valley North at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at BV Northwest.

