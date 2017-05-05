Softball roundup: Mill Valley sweeps BV Northwest

The Mill Valley softball team earned its second straight sweep after picking up 9-3 and 11-0 wins over Blue Valley Northwest on Thursday.

The Jaguars used a balanced offensive attack to oust the Huskies in Game One. Kristen Kelly, Jess Garcia, Grace Lovett and Sydney Parker all had two hits each for the Jaguars.

Jess Garcia homered in the fourth inning, and led Mill Valley with three RBIs. Parker and Lauren Florez drove in two runs apiece.

Shelby Bonn only needed 40 pitches to throw a four-hit, complete game shutout in Game Two in the Jaguars' six-inning run-rule victory.

Peyton Moeder went 4-for-4 with two RBIs and two runs scored and a stolen base out of the leadoff spot. Payton Totzke also was a perfect 3-for-3 with three runs scored and a stolen base in the nightcap.

The Jaguars moved back to the .500 mark at 8-8, and will look to keep rolling against BV Southwest at 1/3 p.m. Saturday at 3&2 West.

Olathe Northwest 10, Shawnee Mission Northwest 0

Shawnee Mission Northwest fell to Olathe Northwest, 10-0, after being limited to three hits.

Makenzie Cooper, Lauren Wolfe and Kaitlin Pauli each had a hit for SM Northwest.

The Cougars (8-10) will take on SM North at 4:15/6:15 p.m. Tuesday at the Shawnee Mission Softball Complex.

Olathe South 14, Shawnee Mission North 0

After Hannah Redick threw two no-hitters last week, the Indians found themselves on the flip side of things in a 14-0 loss to Olathe South.

Maryssa Rollin struck out nine and only walked one, as she no-hit the Indians.

Dallas Drakulich earned the walk for the Indians, and went on to steal a base.

The Indians (9-8) will try to get back on track against SM Northwest at 4:15/6:15 p.m. Tuesday at the Shawnee Mission Softball Complex