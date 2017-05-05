St. James softball sweeps De Soto; Wildcats recognize two seniors

St. James Academy softball coach Kerri Elstun had seen vast improvements from her senior-laden squad over the course of the season, but the Thunder only had one win to show for it going into Thursday's doubleheader against De Soto.

The Thunder were finally able to reap the benefits of their progress with a doubleheader sweep of De Soto, as they defeated the Wildcats, 15-3 and 13-7.

"For the first year being in the EKL (Eastern Kansas League) for these girls, they've just done a really good job. They've competed. We've fell short a few times, but they haven't quit," Elstun said. "They've had great attitudes. These eight seniors have played with a lot of heart, and they're the heart of the program. We're going to miss them next year, but for our first year in the EKL, we've represented well."

Hope Dedrick highlighted the Game One win for the Thunder, as she blasted a two-run shot to left. Dedrick and Page Mindedahl both went 5-for-5 in the heart of the Thunder lineup. Dedrick drove in six runs to pace St. James.

According to Elstun, the long ball from Dedrick was a long time coming for the Thunder.

"It was our first home run of the season, and we were talking about that the other day," Elstun said. "Normally we've had quite a few by now, but that was our first one this year."

Katie Coens and Abie Bishop also had multi-hit games for the Thunder in the opener. Coens went 3-for-5 with five RBIs, while Bishop collected two hits and led St. James with four runs scored from the top of the order.

"It was really nice," Coens said. "We're finally hitting again. I'm excited going into the postseason."

Coens also got the win in Game One after going the distance in the circle. The St. James senior held the Wildcats to three runs on eight hits, while striking out three and walking one.

"Katie had a great night. She's a competitor," Elstun said. "She works very hard and has a very good work ethic. We're going to miss her next year. She's a good player all the way around."

Four different De Soto players had two hits apiece to pace the Wildcats. Mackenzie Smith led the way after going 2-for-4 with two RBIs, and Payton Faddis had two base-knocks and drove in a run. April Porter and Lauryn Williams chipped in two hits each.

"We've been putting a lot of runs on the board," De Soto coach Junelle Woolery said. "It just seems like we always have one or two bad innings where we just can't get those outs and hit gaps. We've just got to keep working and find a way to get outs, and just keep the offense going."

The Wildcats got the bats going in Game Two to take a 6-4 lead at the end of three innings. De Soto scored four runs on five hits in the third. Williams and Hope Lamb tied it up at 4-4 with back-to-back RBI singles, and Jordan Diehl put the Wildcats in front with a two-run single to right.

The Thunder didn't trail for long, though, as they scored three runs in the fourth, fifth and seventh to seize control. Josie Bedford ripped an RBI single in the seventh for De Soto, but it was too little too late. Bedford, Smith, Lamb and Diehl all had two hits each.

St. James used a balanced offensive effort to complete the sweep, as Mindedahl, Addy Laing and Molly Hackett collected two hits apiece. Hackett paced St. James with three RBIs, and Mindedahl and Bishop both drove in two runs.

"It was nice to come back and beat De Soto. We've always had a rivalry going back and forth for quite some time now," Elstun said. "We're in the EKL (Eastern Kansas League) now, but it was nice to still play them and get the two wins."

While the Wildcats were unable to salvage the split against the Thunder, there were still smiles all around for De Soto following the doubleheader. The Wildcats recognized Porter and Smith on their senior night.

Woolery commended Smith and Porter for the leadership on an overall youthful team.

"When kids are new, sometimes they know what to do, but they're not confident," Woolery said. "April and Mack have definitely helped them gain that confidence and help grow the program. We haven't had the win that they'd like, but we are getting better every day and they're a huge part of that because they're leading in a positive way."

Smith has been a fixture in the No. 3 hole of the De Soto lineup. The senior first baseman said that being on the softball team has been her favorite part of her time at De Soto.

"I've been on this program for four years," Smith said. "You can say we've gone through some rebuilding, but the team environment has just been incredible the whole time I've been at De Soto High School."

While Smith has been a staple of the De Soto softball program over the past four seasons, Porter transferred from Mill Valley after her sophomore year. Porter echoed Smith's comments about the camaraderie of the team being one of its strengths, and credited Woolery and the De Soto coaching staff for helping her make strides on the field.

"Wools is a great coach, and they just work with you a lot. They really want you to get better," Porter said. "That's definitely something I saw is they want you as an individual to get better. That's what really benefited me when I came over here. My skills grew a lot as an individual from coming here because of the coaching."

The Wildcats and the Thunder both have three wins on the season with regionals on the horizon. De Soto (3-15) will play at 4:30/6:30 p.m. Tuesday at Eudora, while St. James (3-11) will take travel to Blue Valley West at 2/4 p.m. Saturday.