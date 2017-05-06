Baseball roundup: Maranatha mashes past McLouth; Andover Central clips Mill Valley

Maranatha Christian Academy's baseball team put together a 10-run third inning en route to a 15-1 win over McLouth on Friday.

Brett Perry paced the Eagles at the plate after going 3-for-3 with four RBIs and a run scored.

Jordan Linderer and Zach Pelham both had two hits and an RBI.

Logan Gourley limited McLouth to one run on two hits over four innings, while striking out four and walking two. Greyson Wiley struck out the side in the fifth to round out the run-rule victory.

The Eagles (10-4) will square off against Kansas City Christian at 4 p.m. Monday at the Mid-America West Sports Complex.

Mill Valley falls to Andover Central

Mill Valley dropped its first game of the Spartan Roundball Classic, 4-3, to Andover Central in Emporia.

The Jaguars found themselves in a 4-0 hole after three innings. Mill Valley scored two runs in the fifth and one more in the sixth, but could not complete the comeback.

Will Morris led the Jaguars with three hits, an RBI and a run scored. Dawson Cantwell and Ethan Judd had two hits each.

Mill Valley (12-4) will play its second game of the Spartan Roundball Classic against Maize South at 11:45 p.m. at Sodens Field.