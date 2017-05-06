Soccer roundup: De Soto ousts Ottawa, 10-0; Crowder nets hat trick in Maranatha win

Tanith Beal, Alexis Schemmel and Jasmine Diaz scored two goals apiece in De Soto's 10-0 win over Ottawa on Friday.

Carmen Rush, Macey Harrington, Tarah Phongsavath and Caitlin Walton also found the back of the net.

Taylor Rogers recorded her ninth shutout of the season.

De Soto (13-0-1) pushed its winning streak to 13 matches, and will play at 6 p.m. Monday at Bonner Springs.

Crowder powers Maranatha past Barstow

Maranatha Christian Academy senior Kayla Crowder recorded a hat trick to lead the Eagles to a 3-1 win over Barstow (Mo.).

The goals for Crowder were her 23rd, 24th and 25th of the season.

The Eagles (8-6) will play host to Sumner at 4:30 p.m. Monday.