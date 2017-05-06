St. James girls track and field wins SM North Relays

The St. James Academy girls track and field team won its second straight meet after finishing first at the Shawnee Mission North Relays on Friday.

The Thunder ended the meet with a bang, as Hannah Schaefer, Emma Gossman, Celeste Buchanan and Ashley Wurtenberger won the 4x400-meter relay with a time of 4:01.70.

St. James posted top-five finishes in all of its relays. Katie Moore, Mary Goetz, Gabrielle Boucher and Jilli Jones teamed up to take second in the 4x800-meter relay with a time of 9:36.60. Schaefer, Wurtenberger, Buchanan and Gossman added a fifth-place finish in the 4x100-meter relay.

Schaefer garnered an individual gold medal in the 300-meter hurdles after clocking in with a winning time of 45.78. Buchanan followed in fourth with a time of 47.65.

Gossman earned two more top-five finishes by taking second in the 400 meters (59.22) and fourth in the 200 meters (26.32).

Sarah Murrow led the way in the distance events for the Thunder after winning the 3,200 meters with a time of 11:02.38. Moore added a fourth-place finish in the 800 meters.

The Thunder won the meet with 66 points to edge SM East by seven tallies. The St. James boys squad tied for 26th in the team standings.

Three school records fall for SM Northwest

The Shawnee Mission Northwest boys and girls teams both finished in the top 10 of the team standings, and three different Cougars broke school records on Friday.

ZhanArden Vil and Seth Mosburg won their respective events to lead the SM Northwest boys to a fifth-place finish. Vil set the school record in the triple jump with a mark of 45-08.75, and Mosburg cleared 14 feet, 6 inches to win the pole vault. Andrew Naumann followed Mosburg in the pole vault in fifth place.

Alex Oleson was the runner-up in the boys pole vault after clearing the bar at 6 feet, 3 inches. Travis Morrison (shot put) and Hayden Goodpaster (400-meter dash) added third-place finishes.

Abigail Kelly-Salo completed the sweep of the pole vault for the Cougars by clearing a school-record height of 12 feet, 6 inches.

Molly Born wrapped up the record-setting day for the Cougars with a runner-up performance in the 1,600-meter run. Born broke her own school record after clocking in at 4:48.47 to take second to Girard's Cailie Logue.

Hannah Black (400 meters) and Davia Clarke (200 meters) both garnered fifth-place individual finishes, and then joined Born and Shelby Beaumont on the Cougars' fifth-place 4x400-meter relay team.

The Cougars finished eighth in the girls team standings.

SMN's Denman wins 200

Shawnee Mission North's boys squad posted a third-place team finish at its home meet.

Brandon Denman highlighted the SM North Relays for the Indians by winning the 200 meters with a time of 22.48. Denman also chipped in on SM North's third-place 4x100-meter relay team, which included Danny Bradley, Zach Pittman and Noah Laird.

Carlitos Hernandez returned to action after being sidelined with injured heels to take second in the triple jump with a mark of 43 feet, 8 inches.

The Indians had three fourth-place finishers in Ike Diggs (110-meter hurdles), Byron Morgan (high jump) and Harrison Boldt (pole vault), and Asher Molina took fifth in the 3,200 meters.

On the girls side, Amber Reed led the Indians with a second-place finish in the 3,200 meters with a time of 11:02.76. Reed, Katie Kasunic, Cassie Raines and Molly Ryan placed third in the 4x800-meter relay after clocking in at 9:39.64.

Natalie Lanman (third place, pole vault) and Danielle Scaduto (fifth, javelin) led the Indians in the field events.

SM North placed 13th in the girls team standings.

Mill Valley's Thomas wins high jump title

Mill Valley seniors Morgan Thomas and Megan Eckman both cleared 5 feet, 5 inches to lead the Jaguars to a tie for ninth place in the girls team standings.

Thomas won the event based on the number of needed attempts, and Eckman tied for second. Thomas added a third-place finish in the javelin with a throw of 120 feet, 1 inches.

Delaney Kemp led the Jaguars on the track with a fifth-place finish in the 800 meters after clocking in at 2:22.13.

The Mill Valley boys team tied St. James for 26th place.

Titus paces De Soto

Zach Titus was the runner-up in the shot put with a throw of 52 feet, 6.75 inches.

Titus helped the Wildcats take 19th in the boys team standings. The De Soto girls team tied for 27th.

Brownlee leads Maranatha

Maranatha Christian Academy senior Brooke Brownlee garnered two top-five finishes to guide the Eagles to a tie for 21st on the girls side.

Brownlee placed third in the 200 meters (25.90) and fifth in the 100 meters (12.51).