Baseball roundup: St. James upends Ottawa, falls to Aquinas

St. James Academy's baseball team went 1-1 on the day after defeating Ottawa, 5-2, and falling to St. Thomas Aquinas, 14-8, on Saturday.

The Thunder fell behind early in their loss in the morning to Aquinas, as the Saints scored four runs in the first and never trailed.

Zac Storm went 2-for-4 with two RBIs and a run scored to pace the Thunder against the Saints. Davis Ernsdorff also went 2-for-4 with two runs scored.

The Thunder bounced back in the afternoon against Ottawa behind a long ball from Derek Ripp. The Arkansas signee belted a three-run shot in the fifth to push the Thunder's lead to 5-0.

Storm led St. James again with three of the Thunder's six hits.

Blake Ripp earned the win after recording seven strikeouts over five frames. The St. James junior held Ottawa to two runs on two hits.

The Thunder (10-7) will take on Blue Valley West at 5 p.m. Monday at the Mid-America West Sports Complex.

Blue Valley Northwest 6, Shawnee Mission Northwest 5

Shawnee Mission Northwest rallied for three runs in the seventh, but came up short against Blue Valley Northwest in a 6-5 loss to the Huskies.

Dylan Nedved went 2-for-5 and drove in all five of the Cougars' runs. Nedved hit a bases-clearing double in the seventh, and eventually moved to third after a double steal with Zach Reeder. Nedved and Reeder were stranded, though, as the Cougars left the tying and go-ahead runs in scoring position.

The Cougars (13-5) will play next against De Soto at 4:30 p.m. Monday at 3&2.

Maize South 2, Mill Valley 0

Mill Valley senior Dawson Cantwell tossed a complete game, but it was not enough for the Jaguars in a 2-0 loss to Maize South in the Jaguars' second game of the Spartan Roundball Classic in Emporia.

Cantwell only allowed two runs (one earned) on seven hits over six innings, while striking out three and walking none.

The Jaguars were limited to three hits — all on singles from Luke Sosaya, Quinton Hall and Baylen Kelly. Will Morris also reached base twice with two walks.

Mill Valley (12-5) will try to bounce back in a home game against Shawnee Mission North at 4 p.m. Monday.