Softball roundup: Mill Valley pushes winning streak to six with sweep of BVSW

Mill Valley swept its third straight doubleheader after defeating Blue Valley Southwest, 10-6 and 6-3, on Saturday.

Haley Puccio went 2-for-4 with three RBIs and two runs scored to lead the Jaguars. Grace Lovett, Jess Garcia and Sydney Parker all drove in two runs each.

In Game Two, Peyton Moeder went 2-for-4 with two RBIs and two runs scored. Lovett had two RBIs, and Payton Totzke collected two hits.

Lauren Florez went the distance in the circle in Game Two. Florez held the Timberwolves to three runs on eight hits, while striking out four and walking none.

Mill Valley (10-8) will take on Blue Valley North at 4:30/6:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Blue Valley District Activities Complex — Switzer location.

St. James swept by BV West

St. James grabbed the lead in both of its games against Blue Valley West, but was swept by the Jaguars in a doubleheader after losing 7-3 and 15-2.

Liz Zeit went 3-for-3 with two RBIs to help the Thunder to a 3-0 lead through two-and-a-half innings. The Jaguars tied it up in the home half of the third, and scored three more in the fifth to take the lead for good.

The Thunder jumped out to a 2-0 lead in Game Two, but it was all BV West after that. Margo Walters went 1-for-3 with an RBI and a run scored to lead the Thunder.

St. James (3-13) will play Blue Valley at 4/6 p.m. Tuesday at the Mid-America West Sports Complex.