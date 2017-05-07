St. James tennis edges MV for 5A regional title; DHS sends four to state; MCA’s Siemers wins 3-2-1A regional title

— Going into the Class 5A regional tournament singles title match against teammate Adam Burke on Friday at De Soto, St. James Academy junior Isaac Howes had already achieved his top goal of the day by helping the Thunder win a second straight regional title.

Howes' ticket to the state tournament was already punched regardless of how he fared against Burke, but playing in Topeka was suddenly in doubt when he went down with a shoulder injury early in the first set of the title match.

The St. James junior remained down on the court for a few minutes after over-extending for a return shot, but decided to continue. Howes went on to grind out a three-set victory, as he defeated Burke 7-6 (7-2), 2-6, 6-0.

"It took a lot of emotion because I was thinking I might not play or I might play, so once I just kept playing a couple of games it started to feel better," Howes said. "It was still numb, but I just pushed through in the end."

Howes did not put a great deal of pressure on himself while playing Burke for the singles title, which is something that he admitted he struggled with when they were in the same situation last year.

"It took a lot of effort and mental strength," Howes said. "I used to not have as much mental strength as I do now. Once I had that and then putting shots away earlier."

The two St. James singles players will both be in action when the 5A state tournament begins Friday at the Kossover Tennis Center in Topeka. Howes enters with a record of 22-8, while Burke is 22-11.

"Individually, I hope to get top 10 because last year I was right outside the top 10 and had the match to get into the top 10," Howes said. "As a team, we hope to get top three because that's our goal. We'll keep developing and getting better and better."

With Howes and Burke claiming the top two spots in the singles bracket, St. James just needed a victory from junior Josh Spradlin and senior Cole Leiffer over Mill Valley junior Dante Peterson and sophomore Eric Schanker in the last doubles semifinal match in order to win the team title.

Peterson and Schanker gave Spradlin and Leiffer all they wanted, but the St. James doubles tandem prevailed with a 7-5, 6-4 victory. Spradlin and Leiffer kept on rolling into the doubles championship match against Mill Valley seniors Andrew Bock and Alec Bergeron. The Thunder duo took the first set from Bock and Bergeron, but the Mill Valley No. 1 doubles team rallied for a 5-7, 6-0, 6-1 win.

"It's a great feeling. We expected it. I really wanted first place as a team," Bock said. "We didn't get that done, but I'm proud of my teammates and the way they battled, fought for it, went down fighting and that's all you can ask of them. I'm proud of them. I'm just glad we got all six to state, and Berg and I had a good comeback there."

Bock and Bergeron improved to 28-1 on the season. Once the Jaguars got their volleys down pat against the Thunder, they felt like they couldn't be stopped.

"It really showed in the first set when we weren't making very many volleys. We lost the first set pretty badly just because we weren't making volleys," Bergeron said. "You saw the difference in the second and third sets when we just turned it around. We made volleys; we won sets. That's all we needed to do."

Bergeron and Bock will be making their fourth straight trip to state as a doubles team. The Jaguars' No. 1 doubles tandem is looking to go out in style, but regardless of how they perform in Topeka, they're happy with the state of the program going forward. The Jaguar duo stressed throughout the day how proud they were about the progress that Peterson and Schanker have made, and that has been a key point for Bock and Bergeron all season long.

"We've been trying to help them as much as we can with us being older then them and everything and having more experience in doubles. You could see it in their last match (semifinals)," Bergeron said. "They might have lost it to Josh (Spradlin) and Cole (Leiffer), but they played really well and you couldn't ask for anything more. They played fantastic. That's all we need from them."

Peterson and Schanker bounced back to defeat the St. James No. 2 doubles team of junior Camden Chastain and sophomore Trey Niesen 6-1, 6-1 for third place. Schanker and Peterson will take a record of 27-5 into the state tournament, while Chastain and Niesen will go in at 13-6.

Mill Valley's No. 1 and 2 singles played squared off against each other in the third-place singles match, with senior Parker Billings coming through with a 7-6 (7-4), 6-0 victory over senior Jansen McCabe. Billings (16-10) and McCabe (16-11) will both wrap up their careers at the state tournament.

While St. James and Mill Valley both qualified all six of their players for the state tournament, De Soto will also be sending four to Topeka after taking third place at regionals.

The De Soto doubles team of senior Nathan Kowynia and junior Kyler Gish defeated St. Thomas Aquinas' Jaden Castinado and Parker Schanefelt 6-4, 7-6 (7-3) to finish fifth, but it was a bittersweet day for the Wildcats. Kowynia and Gish had already earned their state-tournament berth before taking on Castinado and Schanefelt, but they ended their teammates' season in the process.

Kowynia and Gish defeated De Soto seniors Noah Wilson and Evan Sullivan 6-2, 6-1 with a trip to state on the line.

De Soto's singles players Simon Couch and Jackson Allman also found themselves in do-or-die matches in the consolations semifinals. Couch coasted past Aquinas' Cole Haas, 6-4, 6-0, but Allman had to battle a little bit more adversity. Allman battled a strained pectoral muscle, which forced him to serve underhand in his match against Lansing's Clint Saunders, but still persevered for a 6-3, 6-2 victory.

"Terrified," said Allman of his mindset throughout his match with Saunders. "It's my senior year and I just didn't want my career to end on such a sad note. I just had to double down and play the most monotonous style of tennis you could think of."

Allman forfeited the fifth-place match against Couch, but both De Soto seniors have high hopes going into their final state tournament. Couch carries a 23-10 record going into next weekend, while Allman is 18-9.

"I've been a three-time state qualifier, and I've never made it to the second day," Allman said. "That's basically my goal — top 10 is what I want to strive for."

Maranatha's Siemers wins 3-2-1A regional singles title

Maranatha Christian Academy's Daniel Siemers defeated teammate Aaron Bowlin, 6-0, 6-1 in the 3-2-1A singles regional title match on Friday at Rock Chalk Park. Both Siemers and Bowlin punched their tickets to the state tournament, which will begin Friday in Garden City.

Maranatha's No. 1 and 2 doubles teams of Zak Oster/Braden Lockwood and Will Knight/Andrii Grytsko also earned berths to the state tournament.