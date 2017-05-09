Baseball roundup: Nedved leads SMNW past De Soto

Shawnee Mission Northwest senior Dylan Nedved ripped what ended up being a game-winning RBI single in the sixth inning, and tossed a complete game in the Cougars' 4-3 win over De Soto on Monday.

Nedved struck out eight and just walked one, while limiting De Soto to three runs on five hits. The Hutchinson County Community College signee went 2-for-4 at the plate.

Conner Mackay turned in another stellar outing for the Wildcats, as he also went the distance on the mound. Mackay struck out six and walked one, while allowing four runs on nine hits.

Chance Montgomery hit a three-run homer in the top of the fifth to give the Wildcats a 3-1 lead, but the Cougars tied it in the home half of the frame on an RBI double from Javier Pena and an error.

Northwest (14-5) will play at 5:30 p.m. today at Leavenworth.

De Soto (11-7) will square off against Eudora at 4:30/6:30 p.m. today for a road doubleheader.

Kansas City Christian 8, Maranatha 3

Maranatha Christian Academy had multi-hit games from Jordan Linderer, Greyson Wiley and Nate Raydo, but it wasn't enough in an 8-3 loss to Kansas City Christian.

The Eagles held a 1-0 lead through four innings, but KC Christian scored five in the fifth and three in the seventh to seize control.

Linderer, Wiley and Raydo had two hits apiece.

The Eagles (10-5) will take on Harmon at 4 p.m. today at the Mid-America West Sports Complex.